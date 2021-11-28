11/28/2021

A triplet by striker Juanmi Jiménez in the second half, a hero in Betis’s triumph (3-1) against Levante, strengthens the Sevillian team in the European zone after a brilliant comeback against an opponent who remains bottom and without winning in LaLiga Santander . The hat-trick is a warning for Barça, who will host Betis next weekend. Without Fekir, sanctioned. Low of a lot of caliber.

Betis

Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal (Edgar 76 ‘), Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, Guarded; Canales, Fekir (Lainez 90 ‘), Juanmi (William Carvalho 88’); Willian José.

I raised

Cardenas; They are, Mustafi, Rubén Vezo, Clerc; Campaign, Malsa, Bardhi; De Frutos (Soldier 63 ‘), Roger, Morales.

Goals

0-1 M.7 Mustafi; 1-1 M.54 Juanmi; 2-1 M.63 Juanmi; 3-1 M.78 Juanmi.

Referee

Ortiz Arias (Madrid) TA: Víctor Ruiz (40 ‘), Fekir (71’) / Vezo (17 ‘), Roger Martí (29’), Malsa (67 ‘).

Incidents

Benito Villamarín Stadium

After Levante took the lead in the 7th minute with a great goal from the German Shkodran Mustafi, Betis squeezed in the second half and, with a vertical and offensive game, passed over a Valencian team that he collapsed with goals from an intractable Juanmi, two in just 9 minutes, at the stroke of game time, and the third near the end.

Two teams with opposite trajectories were measured: Betis with the challenge of settling in the European zone and recovering fifth place without giving up getting into ‘Champions’ positions, waiting for an Atlético setback; and Levante, bottom, needed to achieve their first victory in the League to catch a breath and calm their surroundings.

Due to the casualties and their classic rotations, Chilean Manuel Pellegrini introduced eight changes to the Verdiblanco eleven, in which only Bartra, the Argentine Guido Rodríguez and Canales repeated, with Ruibal on the right side due to the suspension of Bellerín and the injuries of Montoya and Sabaly, and with the Mexican Andrés Guarded in the middle.

In the granotas, coach Javier Pereira relied on the same eleven that drew 0-0 last day against Athletic, with Jorge de Frutos, Roger Martí and José Luis Morales in the offensive trident.

After a start with shared errors, although it was already seen that the Verdiblancos did not feel comfortable before the order and the rapid exits of the rival, Levante took advantage of a corner thrown by Bardhi to open the scoring at 7 minutes with a perfect header that the German defender Shkodran Mustafi sent close to the squad, without Rui Silva, who brushed the ball, could avoid the 0-1.

Referee Ortiz Arias whistled a penalty in favor of Betis in the 17th, due to an action between the Sevillian Son, a former Verdiblanco player, and Álex Moreno, although, after the intervention of the VAR and after seeing it on the screen at the foot of the field, he retracted and canceled the play.

The first half had alternatives and little success on the part of a somewhat stuck Betis. He lacked more depth against a serious Levante, who looked for spaces and, after a warning from De Frutos – a danger on the right – that Rui Silva thwarted, he was able to expand his income near the break when José Luis Morales finished off the crossbar.

Before, with the local reaction from half an hour, those of Pellegrini, with Canales, the Frenchman Fekir and Juanmi very active in creating and the incisive Álex Moreno for his band, were able to tie with good chances from Moreno, twice, a header from Guido Rodríguez or a double chance from Canales, all without success.

In the resumption, Betis, hurt in their pride, went out for all before a Levante that was diluted, he squeezed beautifully and, after a shot from the edge of Guido Rodríguez, he equaled very soon with a goal from Juanmi Jiménez, after a set by Willian José at 9 minutes and a strong unstoppable shot from Malaga.,

It was a blow to the Levantinists. Pereira moved the bench with Roberto Soldado for De Frutos, who had generated good actions on the right, but this coincided with the Betic comeback when Juanmi scored again, immeasurable before the goal, in the 63rd minute after a corner headed by Willian José.

The Verdiblancos continued to insist and of them were the only clear chances to score, until, after some new attempt by Juanmi, the Malaga player achieved 3-1 and his hat-trick 9 minutes from time, after receiving a great pass from Fekir.

The play was canceled in the first instance by the referee due to a possible very tight offside by the Frenchman, but, After being notified by the VAR and consulting with the video screen at the foot of the field, the referee gave validity to the goal that closed a valuable victory for Betis, with his forceful comeback in a brilliant second half.