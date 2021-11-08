11/07/2021

On at 23:15 CET

Jonathan Moreno

The Betics will have to suppress the joke of their neighbors this week. The derby, balanced until shortly before the break, began to march towards Nervión with the childish expulsion of Guido Rodríguez. Acuña and an own goal from Bellerín sealed the sevillista bath and massage in the second half.

Betis

Bravo; Bellerín, Pezzella, Édgar, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, Guarded (Juanmi, 63 ‘); Rodri (Tello, 63 ‘), Canales, Fekir (Joaquín, 89′); Willian José (Carvalho, 46 ​​’).

Seville

Bond; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña (Augustinsson, 88 ‘); Fernando, Jordán (Torres, 75 ‘), Rakitic (Delaney, 83’); Lamela (Papu Gómez, 75 ‘), Mir (Munir, 83’), Ocampos.

Goals

0-1 M.55 Acuña. 0-2 M.81 Bellerín (pp).

Referee

Mateu Lahoz (Valencian). TA: Guido (2A, 44 ‘), Tello (93’) / Diego Carlos (31 ‘).

Countryside

Benito Villamarín. 50,534 spectators.

A day of few words, of concentration and butterflies in the stomach. The Sevillian derby. The great derby. Goosebumps in Heliopolis. There was no room for a louse in the stadium on Avenida de Jerez.

Lopetegui threw a pulse to Pellegrini and the Basque was successful. The possession, sevillista. Fernando drowned Canales and Fekir, too far ahead, and only Rodri connected between the lines. However, there was a lack of clairvoyance in attack, where Ocampos and Lamela were looking unsuccessfully for Rafa Mir. Betis suffered by ignoring the ball, although it did go deeper in the final meters. Rodri forced Bono to the ‘popcorn’ and the linesman annulled Bellerín for an illegal position.

Just before intermission, cable crossing of Guido, already reprimanded, who cut a counterattack from Rafa Mir with excessive impetus. Mateu Lahoz sent him to the booth ahead of time.

The 0-1 was a matter of time. The numerical superiority was reflected on the pitch and Sevilla turned the derby into a soliloquy. Betis sank and the Nervionian approaches followed one another. Ocampos forgave two, Acuña, no. The side hooked it with his left foot and unstitched it.

The Heliopolitans wanted to stretch, Fekir incarnated in Curro Romero, but the gallantry of Gaul was not enough. In a Montiel raid on the right, the Catalan Bellerín rounded off a match to forget with a faulty clearance which was the final 0-2.