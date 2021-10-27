10/27/2021

On at 22:18 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Benito Villamarín vibrates to the taste of his Betis. Manuel Pellegrini has cooked a team over low heat and the Chilean has turned it into a delight, a real delicacy for exquisite palates. Against Valencia, the Andalusians achieved the third Michelin star and are consolidated in the noble zone of the League. Borja Iglesias continues very sweet and showed it with a double.

There was no need for glutamate for a gathering packed with tasty ingredients. From the initial flash, the Villamarín boiler made ‘chup chup’ and added the necessary spice to the duel. The first bite was struck by Borja Iglesias, who did not waste a penalty that he himself caused.

The optimal cooking point acquired the rhythm, and Valencia rounded the tie in a double opportunity of Marcos André and Gayà. However, it would be the Panda who would put the tablecloth on the table. Far from satisfying your appetite, the santiagués holed an assist from Juanmi and left Cillesse petrifiedn.

Betis had the match to ask, but the che made up the mess in the strategy. Gabriel Paulista, who was passing through the small hunting area, picked up a bad rejection from the hitherto impeccable Claudio Bravo. It would be the last service of the central, who received a blow and had to be replaced.

‘Muche’ Betis

The Heliopolitan gale swept after the intermission. Pezzella hovered in the air and made a precise foreshortening in a corner to open a gap. Afterwards, Bravo served long before Juanmi’s breakthrough break and the forward, with subtlety, surpassed Cillessen’s exit. The last twenty minutes were a humiliation for Valencianism, which begins to point to the bench in search of those responsible.