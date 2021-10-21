10/21/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

Joel gadea

Everything remains the same in the Real Betis group after the draw that Leverkusen won at Villamarín. The draw of the Germans just after Iglesias opened the can, keeps the aspirin leaders, by goal difference.

BET

LEV

Real Betis

Bravo; Montoya, Pezzella, Édgar, Miranda (Moreno, 45 ‘); Guido Rodríguez, Carvalho; Joaquín (Láinez, 45 ‘), Fekir (Canales, 64’), Ruibal (Juanmi, 71 ‘); Borja Iglesias (Willian José, 85 ‘).

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapié (Bakker, 76 ‘); Andrich, Demirbay; Bellarabi (Paulinho, 76 ‘), Adli (Wirtz, 69’), Diaby (Palacios, 90 ‘); Alario (Schick, 69 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 75 Borja Iglesias. 1-1 M. 82 Andrich.

Referee

Bartosz Frankowski (Poland). TA: Miranda (10 ‘), Pezzella (70’), Moreno (79 ‘) / Alario (49’), Tapsoba (62 ‘), Hincapié (71’) and Diaby (87 ‘).

Stadium

Benito Villamarín. 50,000 viewers.

The devilish speed of Moussa Diaby brought the green-and-white rear headlong into the first section of the crash. The Germans winger, on the left wing, overflowed frequently and created the best opportunities in the first minutes, in which Leverkusen was superior to Real Betis.

Little by little, the team led by Pellegrini began to sing and, thanks to the gap that Fekir found between the defense and the center of the rival field, he was warning Hradecky. Borja Iglesias placeholder imageAlso, with his mobility, he created problems for the German defense and, in his boots, he had the clearest for the Andalusians. In the aggregate count, the heliopolitans were better than those of the aspirin, but they did not manage to move the marker before the intermission.

It cost to mark

After the break, the clash continued along the same paths, but with an improved version of Leverkusen. Although the verdiblancos dominated, the visitors came to a certain danger to the counter and put Bravo in trouble, especially from the entrance of Schick and Wirtz.

However, the appearance of Channels gave new energy to Betis, who found a maximum penalty in favor after an incomprehensible penalty of Frimpong by hands, after a lateral foul. Did not hesitate Borja Iglesias placeholder image, who threw it in the middle to beat Hradecky and blow up the Betic temple.

The German team reacted suddenly, which in a matter of two minutes, saw a goal disallowed for offside and, immediately afterwards, Andrich surprised the Chilean goal with a shot that Carvalho he diverted before reaching the goal. Everything was the same as before, but with a goal for each. In the final minutes, due to the inertia of the target, Bayer was better than Betis, who could not stretch even with the entry of Willian jose.

To the extent that, Bravo, with an immeasurable footing, he saved the verdibalnco team from defeat, which was better in general, but did not close the game when he had the score in favor.

Thus, the Sevillians are still tied with those of aspirin, but in second place due to the general difference in goals. In two weeks, he will fight her back at the Bay Arena in Leverkusen.