Juventus wins, but does not convince. The ‘bianconero’ team beat Bologna 0-2, but the result does not correspond to what was seen on the pitch, where the locals were superior in various phases of the match. The entry of former Barça player Arthur into the eleven was surprised, as he does not seem to be part of Massimiliano Allegri’s future plans.

BOWL

JUV

Bologna

Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri (Olsen, 46 ‘), Domínguez, Svanberg (Vignato, 79’), Hickey (Viola, 85 ‘); Soriano (Santander, 85 ‘), Barrow (Sansone, 79’); Arnautovic.

Juventus

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini (Alex Sandro, 61 ‘); McKennie (Bentancur, 71 ‘), Arthur (Locatelli, 61’), Rabiot; Kean (Kulusevski, 71 ‘), Morata (Kaio Jorge, 85’), Bernardeschi.

Goals

0-1 M.6 Morata; 0-2 M. 69 Square.

Referee

Daniele Orsato. TA: Domínguez (29 ‘) / McKennie (29’).

The mist seized the Renato Dall’Ara, but this did not affect the Vecchia Signora’s marksmanship. Alvaro Morata, to pass from Bernardeschi, it hardly needed six minutes to give the first blow to the electronic one. The Spanish striker, who also scored the first goal of the match against Venezia last day, strikes two consecutive days scoring in Serie A.

Beyond the goal, lJuventus did not find herself comfortable throughout the game and suffered the attacks of Bologna. The inaccuracies of face to door on the part of the premises and the forcefulness of Matthijs De Ligt, imperial on an obvious goal scoring occasion, did not allow the score to balance before reaching the break.

The arrival of the second part did not imply a change in dynamics. Mihajlovic’s team continued to be superior to Vecchia Signora, but the timer advanced and they were not able to specify their chances. Finally, the lack of success of the premises was punished and SquareWith a sensational cross shot, he increased the rent for his team.

With this victory, Juventus takes air before a month of January that seems complicated. The arrival of the first month of the year will be accompanied by the confrontations before Naples, Rome and Milan, direct rivals for European positions. The resolution of these matches could largely determine the future of Vecchia Signora towards the end of the season.