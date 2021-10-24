10/23/2021

The Milan sleep this Saturday on the cusp of the A series. Waiting for the Naples visit this Sunday at Rome from Mourinho, those of Pioli suffered more than expected to win a Bologna that ended with nine players. The ‘rossoneri’ opened a gap with goals from Leao and Calabria, but after the break the box ‘rossoblù’, already with one less, tied in a period of three minutes. After the expulsion of Sansone at 58 ‘, the duel turned into a siege, awarded at the end with so many Bennacer and Ibrahimovic (2-4).

BOWL

THOUSAND

Bologna

Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel (Orsolini, 87 ‘), Theate; De Silvestri, Domínguez (Schouten, 63 ‘), Svanberg, Hickey (Dijks, 63’); Soriano, Barrow (Binks, 63 ‘); Arnautovic (Santander, 83 ‘).

Milan

Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Ballo-Touré (Kalulu, 85 ‘); Tonali (Bakayoko, 46 ​​’), Bennacer; Castillejo (Saelemaekers, 46 ‘), Krunic (Giroud, 60’), Leao; Ibrahimovic.

Goals

0-1 M. 16 Leao. 0-2 M. 35 Calabria. 1-2 M. 50 Ibrahimovic (pp). 2-2 M. 52 Barrow. 2-3 M. 84 Bennacer. 2-4 M. 90 Ibrahimovic.

Referee

Paolo Valeri. TA: Arnautovic (34 ‘) / Tonali (45’), Calabria (61 ‘), Saelemaekers (67’). TR: Soumaoro (21 ‘), Soriano (58’).

The Swedish forward scored the second goal of the season in which it was his first start. Even if he lacks pace, the 40-year-old attacker will never miss class. He proved it about the quarter of an hour, when he served a measured pass that Leao transformed with power in the first goal. Shortly after, Soumaoro saw the direct red for knocking down Krunic being the last man. And immediately afterwards, Calabria extended distances with a violent shot coming from behind.

Like Ibra, too Samu castillejo he enjoyed his first start of the season. But his performance had an abrupt and bitter outcome, as he retired injured at halftime, presumably due to muscle problems. A shame Although Pioli He had not counted on him from the outset, the plague of casualties that eats away at the team opened an opportunity that he was knowing how to take advantage of.

In any case, the party seemed sentenced to rest. Nothing is further from reality. To the Bologna three minutes were enough to tie the duel in two claws, with Muse barrow as a great protagonist. He cut distances in a corner served by the Gambian with so much bad grape that Ibra could not avoid the auto-goal in his attempt to clear. And next, his own Barrow took advantage of a precise pass from Soriano to overcome the output of Tatarusanu.

But when he was most touched Milan, the Bologna he shot himself in the foot. In a fortuitous action, Soriano stamped a criminal stomp on the supporting leg of Ballo-Touré and saw the direct red. With two more players, the ‘rossoneri’ once again dominated the match against a rival who entrenched themselves in their area. Pioli next to Ibra with Giroud, which required Skorpuski in a splendid head butt. But it also had to appear Tatarusanu to intervene in two isolated attacks of the Bologna, an example of courage and solidarity. Arnautovic, which ended up stiff to help in defense, the best example.

After half an hour of heroic resistance, the Bologna gave up. Bennacer He picked up a rained ball in the front and sent it to save with a powerful volley shot. With those of Mihajlovic fused physically and emotionally, Ibrahimovic He certified the victory with an unstoppable screw shot to the long post. With this result, those of Pioli still undefeated in the A series, where they have only yielded two points, and leaders sleep with one point more than the Naples, that this Sunday visits the Rome.