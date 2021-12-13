12/13/2021

On at 23:42 CET

Alberto Teruel

Cádiz and Granada tie one at the Nuevo Mirandilla, a result that does not convince any of the contenders. The Cadiz team, which was ahead for 89 minutes, watched helplessly as he lost a golden opportunity to close the gap with the descent; while Granada, which could consider the result as good due to the circumstances of the match, does not move away from the lower zone.

CAD

GRA

Cadiz

Ledesma; Akapo, Fali (Mauro, 46 ​​’), Cala, Espino; Jonsson, Alarcón, Fernández; Alejo (Nephew, 78 ‘), Lozano (Osmajic, 84’), Arzamendia (Salvi, 46 ‘).

grenade

Maximiano; Quini (Arias, 64), Germán, Torrente, Neva (Escudero, 78 ‘); Puertas, Milla, Gonalons (Montoro, 46 ​​’), Soro (Bacca, 64′); Molina, Suarez.

Goals

1-0 M. 32 Arzamendia; 1-1 M.89 Molina.

Referee

Ortiz Arias (from Madrid). TA: Lozano (37 ‘), Salvi (61’), Cala (91 ‘), Mauro (94’). TR: Salvi (93 ‘).

The duel to escape from the lower zone began face to face for the locals. Arzamendia, who first hooked the ball on the balcony of the area, opened the scoring in a play much protested by the Granada team, since they considered that Fali committed a prior foul on Doors. The Paraguayan attacker’s shot touched a defender before entering the goal of Louis maximiano.

The game acquired another rhythm in the second half. As the counter advanced, Granada attacked with more impetus to seek an equalizer and Cádiz responded fiercely to the counter, having obvious chances to increase their advantage. The entrance of Ruben Nephew printed one more march to the party, which ended up out of control in the last 15 minutes.

Despite the danger generated by Cádiz against, Granada did not cease in its efforts to seek a tie, a result that ended up arriving. Jorge Molina he finished off a ball in the area that ended up touching Alex Fernandez and misled Ledesma. The lack of fortune and the lack of defensive force set the tables in the Nuevo Mirandilla.