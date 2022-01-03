01/03/2022

On at 23:40 CET

Jonathan Moreno

Sevilla took advantage of the slip of Real Madrid to stalk the leadership. Lucas Ocampos, with a definition for the short stick and somewhat heeled, compresses the noble area of ​​the table, placing the Nervionenses five points from the watchtower, counting on a party less than those of Ancelotti. Cádiz is entrenched in the decline with its ultra-conservative soccer proposal.

CAD

SEV

Cadiz

Ledesma; Akapo, Haroyan, Chust (Iza, 62 ‘), Espino; Chapela (Nephew, 78 ‘), Alarcón, Calderón (Alex, 55’), Jonsson (Alejo, 62 ‘); Negredo, Osmajic (Andone, 55 ‘).

Seville

Bond; Gudelj, Diego Carlos, Acuña, Augustinsson (Oliver, 86 ‘); Jordán, Fernando (Rekik, 55 ‘), Rakitic; Ocampos, Romero (Munir, 71 ‘), Papu Gómez (Óscar, 86’).

Referee

Alberola Rojas (manchego). TA: Augustinsson (79 ‘).

Country

New Mirandilla. 14,342 spectators.

The injuries, sanctions and the coronavirus forced Álvaro and Lopetegui to dust off the ‘chemicefa’ and get into Professor Bacterio’s flesh. The lineups were filled with inventions and footballers misplaced on the rectangle and mentally. The panorama benefited Cádiz, with callus to defend in a low block and intimidate in the transition. Sevilla did not find clairvoyance and entrusted Ocampos, the most lucid of the eleven. On the right came the little danger from Nervion, flattened after upsetting Jordán the roost a few seconds later.

Bono appeared without altering his pulse, except in a ‘delicatessen’ in Negredo from practically the medullary. The yellows turned their actions to the left, where the ‘Pacha’ Espino exhibited his non-negotiable waste.

More ‘salt shaker’

The Cadista racana bet crumbled as the minutes passed. Sevilla camped around ‘Conan’ Ledesma and cracked the yellow concrete in a second action after a corner kick. The jumbled action ended at Rakitic’s feet, and the Croatian found the free man in Ocampos. The Argentine hit the short stick with his soul and raised the score to 0-1.

Álvaro Cervera had no more flats to risk, and desperately introduced footballers with an offensive pattern. Gasoline ‘justeba’ and anarchy reigned, with an aroused Cádiz that was around the tie in shares of Espino and Andone. Sevilla is consolidated in the role of ‘outsider’.