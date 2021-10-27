10/27/2021 at 10:42 PM CEST

Roma touched the drama in Sardinia. They saved the furniture in the final stretch but their match is not my much less to highlight. They sweated ink to prevail against the bottom, a Cagliari that even went ahead on the scoreboard. Ibañez and Pellgrini saved the furniture of a Mourinho who watched the game from the stands.

CAG

ROM

Cagliari

Cragno; Zappa, Ceppitelli, Carboni; Bellanova, Grassi (Oliva 79 ‘), Marin, Deiola (Keita Baldé 82’), Charalampos; Pavoletti, Joao Pedro.

Rome

Rui Patrício; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibañez, Viña (Afena-Gyan 57 ‘); Crstante, Veretout (Kumbulla 90 ‘); Zaniolo, Pellgrini, Mkhitaryan (El Shaarawy 46 ‘); Abraham.

Goals

1-0 M.52 Pavoletti; 1-1 M.71 Ibañez; 1-2 M.78 Pellegrini.

Referee

Ivano Pezzuto. TA: Joao Pedro (73 ‘), Lykogiannis (77’), Bellanova (87 ‘) / Zaniolo (38’), Pellgrini (79 ‘), Abraham (80’), Calafiori (83 ‘)

Roma came to the clash against Cagliari with the imperial need to win. After the humiliation in the Conference League, the team recovered sensations against Naples, the Neapolitans had won it all, being the first team to scratch some point against Sarri’s. A zero draw that was of little use in the table, but that raised the morale of Mourinho’s men.

The feelings at Unipol Domus did not invite optimism in the first half. Mourinho already warned that the substitutes have no level and bet again on the same eleven as last weekend. The Romans dominated the first half but lackluster. In fact, if we count the clearest scoring chance it was for the ‘Rossoblu’. A ball hit the crossbar by Bellanova.

The sensations did not improve, on the contrary, they worsened. Roma came out asleep and the bottom took advantage of it. Pavoletti, seven minutes into the second half, made the bench jump and overtook the Sardinian team.

The wake-up call served Roma who woke up after the goal. The siege was constant, the tie could be smelled from the capital and it ended up arriving. Pellegrini put a great ball to Roger Ibañez that returned the tables on the scoreboard. A result that did not save the drama of the wolf.

Lorenzo himself, who assisted the first goal, pulled the car to complete the comeback. Ten minutes from the end the Italian put the 1-2 that saved the furniture. After three games without a win, humiliation included in Norway in the Conference League, Roma returned to the path of victory.