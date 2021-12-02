12/02/2021 at 22:40 CET

Marc Brugues

The perfect match plan came out. And this is that the Copa del Rey did not come at the best time. Girona has placidly won the Calvo Sotelo de Puertollano this evening, in descent to the Second RFEF, in El Cerrú (1-5) to go on to the second round of the tournament.

LIME

GIR

Calvo Sotelo Puertollano

Simón, Dani Martín (Diego 64 ‘), Iván Limón (Loro 73’), Hinojosa, Abraham, Valdivia (Osama 64 ‘), Lucas, Juanfri, Gonzalo (Javi 64’), Giuliano i Ribalta (Mario Espinar 73 ‘).

Girona

Ortolá, Calavera, Monjonell, Juanpe, Juncà, Kébé, Pol Lozano (Sulei 62 ‘), Sala (Aleix Garcia 62’), Samu Saiz (Baena 62 ‘), Artero i Dawda (Santi Bueno 70’).

Goals

0-1 M.18 Samu Saiz (p.); 1-1M.23 Abraham; 1-2 M.33 Monjonell; 1-3 M.49 Artero; 1-4 M.60 Dawda; 1-5 M.67 Aleix Garcia.

Referee

Mile Alvéndiz (Andalusian). Diego (88 ‘), Lucas (90’) / Dawda (12 ‘), Pol Lozano (39’), Santi Bueno (84 ‘).

The participation of the subsidiary has been more than outstanding for nailing a hand to the local team with the penalty goals from Samu Saiz, Eric Monjonell, Ricard Artero, Dawda Camara and Aleix Garcia.

Girona entered the game well into the game and Samu Sáiz converted a penalty committed on Dawda. The joy did not last long because the locals in a good collective move that Abraham finished.

Before the break, Girona stopped Calvo Sotelo’s momentum with a strategic goal when Monjonell headed in a corner to make it 1-2. As soon as he left the locker room, Artero made the third after a good cross from Calavera.

With the game sentenced, the locals went wildly up and Girona took advantage of it to thrash. Dawda made the fourth in a plastic Vaseline while Aleix Garcia closed the win.