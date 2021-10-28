10/28/2021

Everything comes out for Real Sociedad. In a match without too much brilliance, with a rainstorm and Celta’s chances during a good part of the match, those from San Sebastián also knew how to win (0-2). Leaders started the day and they also close it at the top and this is no longer a coincidence. The ‘txuri-urdin’ even have that bit of luck necessary with the punctures of Seville and Real Madrid.

Celtic

Dituro; Hugo Mallo (Galhardo 78 ‘), Aidoo (Araújo 88’), Murillo, Javi Galán; Fran Beltrán (Cervi 68 ‘); Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez (Solari 78 ‘), Nolito (Tapia 68’); Iago Aspas, Santi Mina.

Real society

Ryan; Zaldúa, Elustondo, Le Normand, Aihen (Diego Rico 84 ‘); Januzaj (Zubeldia 65 ‘), Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, David Silva (Turrientes 65’); Isak (Lobete 79 ‘), Portu (Sorloth 65’).

Goals

0-1 M.54 Isak; 0-2 M.79 Aritz.

Referee

Melero López (Andalusian) TA: Fran Beltrán (45 ‘).

Celta came out in the form of a gale onto the pitch. The same one that was falling on Balaídos, a storm of water that made difficult, and much, especially the game of the Royal Society. The first warning from Vigo was for Nolito and immediately after Ryan took the first with a great intervention to the auction of Denis. The Australian goalkeeper was under the sticks of those of San Sebastián for the second time this season.

The two calls of attention had their effect on the ‘txuri-urdin’ who woke up and sent their first shot, after ten minutes, licking the stick of Dituro’s goal. It was Januzaj, one of the most active of the Real in the first half. The Argentine goalkeeper did have a job before Isak’s great individual play. The Swede took advantage of his long legs to earn a meter and a half enough to finish off on goal. Dituro slapped a corner kick.

The maelstrom of occasions stopped. Not the waterspout. Celta, despite committing many fouls, knew when to jump under pressure without losing his head or his back. Those of Imanol did not finish adapting to the crash and were able to go to rest with a total psychological blow. Ryan avoided it with a stratospheric double stop. In the second, already beaten from the ground, he took out a miraculous hand to a Santi Mina who only had to push it.

The Australian did not slow down in the second half. After the break he took another hand, this time to Brais Méndez, and of course, so much forgiveness Celta ended up paying. Isak started the play and finished it after a combination with Portu and a shot from Januzaj. The assistant spoiled the party because he whistled offside but the VAR rectified the decision. It was not necessary nor to throw line. The mistake was huge.

Ryan followed suit with another scandalous double intervention. Aspas failed a one-on-one of those that never forgives and the rejection was also taken out by the Real Sociedad goalkeeper. He will be a substitute but Remiro should worry after this performance of the former Brighton.

Imanol looked with the Scandinavian combination above to look for a more direct game. Sorloth became another problem for a Celta gaining meters in search of a draw they deserved. They even saw how they annulled a goal to Brais Méndez after a delightful combination at the first touch with Aspas and Santi Mina.

The blow was greater moments later with the second of the Real. He came from a corner, after a shot from Mikel Merino that touched Elustondo and slipped inside. The victory was round after the debut of Diego Rico, this season’s signing who had not yet been able to make his debut due to injuries. The leader is even more of a leader.