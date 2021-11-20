11/20/2021

Villarreal continues without winning at home in LaLiga after drawing against Celta de Vigo (1-1), in a match in which he enjoyed numerous occasions to “kill & rdquor; to those of Eduardo Coudet but ended up suffering to keep the point.

Celtic

Dituro; Kevin Vázquez, Aidoo (Fontán, 78 ‘), Murillo (Araujo, 46’), Javi Galán; Beltran (Okay Yokuslu, 83 ‘); Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Nolito (Cervi, 62 ‘); Aspas and Santi Mina (Thiago Galhardo, 46 ​​’).

Villarreal

Rulli: Foyth (Aurier, 82 ‘), Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Iborra, Parejo, Alberto Moreno (Coquelin, 82 ‘); Rubén Peña (Yeremy Pino, 68 ‘), Trigueros (Moi Gómez, 68’) and Dia (Chukwueze, 82 ‘)

Goals

0-1 M. 27 Alberto Moreno. 1-1 M. 70 Brais Mendez.

Referee

Alberola Rojas (Castilian-La Mancha). TA: Santi Mina (16 ‘) / Foyth (44’).

Incidents

Bullets. 10,086 spectators.

Unai emery reserved Danjuma, Alcácer and Capoue for Tuesday’s final against Manchester United in the Champions League. Villarrel explained, in a tweet, an hour before the game that all of them were out due to various annoyances, as was goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo. Gerard Moreno did not even travel to Vigo, and on the bench were Yeremy, Estupiñán and Coquelin.

The European appointment was on everyone’s head. Also in that of the Basque coach, despite the fact that throughout the week he asked his players to focus on the Balaídos duel. Staying alive in Europe is the challenge of the “yellow submarine & rdquor;, and beating Cristiano’s team would practically ensure it.

Emery raised a physical duel, placing Iborra as a defensive pivot and Rubén Peña and Alberto Moreno ahead of the wings. And that bet neutralized Celta, without ideas in attack, with Aspas and Denis Suárez missing.

His only dangerous approaches in the first half came with a shot from Nolito, to which Rulli responded well, and a very close center from Javi Galán who crashed into the crossbar. Celta gave away the first 45 minutes, and came to rest alive because Villarreal spared his life.

And it is that, without doing anything of the other world, the yellow superiority was brutal. He came forward after a monumental error by goalkeeper Matías Dituro, which Parejo took advantage of to assist Alberto Moreno. That goal killed the sky blue, who saw how, despite his failure, the Argentine goal was the best of their own, with two saving saves against Trigueros and Dia in the final stretch of the first half.

Coudet, very angry, made a move at halftime. Santi Mina and Murillo were the ones sacrificed to make way for Galhardo and Araujo. Celta took possession of the ball, but another error, this time by Fran Beltrán when trying to avoid giving up a corner, forced Hard to show off with a great stretch when Trigueros shot.

Celta raised their pressure line, turned their game towards the left wing of Javi Galán and threatened with a header from Thiago Galhardo (min.62) and a shot by Araujo (min.66). Villarreal, despite Emery refreshing his eleven, gave up the ball, and sHis rival hit him after Rulli mis-cleared a shot by Beltrán, facilitating Brais Méndez’s goal..

He had forgiven the Castellón team, and in one minute Celta almost turned the scoreboard with a crossed shot from Iago Aspas, after a masterful assist from Galhardo, that left brushing the pole.

And it wasn’t the last because Denis Suárez, very forced, missed an empty goal in an invalidated action for offside that could review the VAR because it seemed that Galhardo started in the correct position.