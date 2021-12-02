12/01/2021 at 23:49 CET

Real Betis qualified for the second round of the Copa del Rey by achieving a comfortable victory at the El Collao de Alcoy stadium by 0-4 against a CFI Alicante whose dream was to face a First Division rival.

CFI Alicante

Raúl Poveda, Fuentes, Edu Mesas, Luis García, Peral (Juanma Ruano, 62 ‘), Esaú (Piña, 62’), Chinchilla (Kerl, 70 ‘), Kevin, Edu Serrano, Laguna (Vendrell, 70’) and Heredia (Anto, 62 ‘).

Betis

Joel Robles, Bellerín (Ruibal, 63 ‘), Edgar, Bartra (Kike Hermoso, 53’), Miranda (Rober, 83 ‘), Paul, William Carvalho, Diego Laínez (Rodri, 70’), Joaquín (Alex Moreno, 83 ‘) Borja Iglesias and Cristian Tello.

Goals

0-1 M.7 Cristian Tello. 0-2 M.28 Diego Laínez. 0-3 M.46 Joaquin. 0-4 M.50 Bartra.

Referee

Del Cerro Grande (Madrid school), TA: Laguna, Kevin / Bartra.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the first round of the Copa del Rey played at the El Collao de Alcoy stadium. 3,200 spectators.

The goals of Cristian Tello and Diego in the first half and of Joaquín and Marc Bartra in the second period sentenced a match of Betic dominance From the beginning to the end.

With a fairly recognizable initial formation to avoid surprises, Betis wanted to make clear from the first minute the difference in category between one team and the other. Manuel Pellegrini’s team played in rival fields almost always.

As a result, a strong shot of Cristian Tello from outside the area became the first goal for Verdiblanco. The resistance of CFI Alicante, a team that plays in the Valencian Preferential Regional, barely lasted seven minutes.

Playing at half throttle, Betis was enough to impose its superiority. Thus, in the 28th minute an arrival of Joaquín to the bottom line ended with a goal from Diego Laínez to empty goal. The 0-2 put the tie very in favor of a dominating Betic team and that came to rest with a clear advantage.

The second period could not have started better for Betis when the incombustible Joaquín scored the third goal in the 46th minute. With 0-3 and the tie resolved, Pellegrini’s team slowed down a bit, although this did not prevent them from gaining more advantage. Bartra made the fourth when he headed a lateral foul launched by Joaquín.

From there until the end, the highlight was El Collao’s ovation to Joaquín, with the public standing, when he was substituted in the final minutes of the match.