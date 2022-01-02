01/03/2022 at 00:31 CET

No surprise jumped at the Gilbert Arnault. Olympique de Marseille managed to beat US Chauvigny (0-3) to advance to the knockout stages of the Coupe de France. The last two tickets to be among the best 16 will come from Vannes-PSG, where the Parisians start as clear favorites, and from Lens-Lille, the most even clash.

CHA

SEA

US Chauvigny

Caillaud; Ndomba, Unjanqui, Dole, Türk; Lerbet (Diaby, 82 ‘), Ramdane (Aounallah, 67’), Chevrier (Keita, 56 ‘), Ayadi, Biaka (Plat, 81’); Nsiete (Ekedy, 82 ‘).

Marseilles

Mandanda; Saliba (Balerdi, 85 ‘), Caleta-Car (González, 85’), Peres (Amavi, 85 ‘); Kamara (Lirola, 81 ‘), Guendouzi, Gérson; Ünder, Payet, Henrique (Harit, 67 ‘); Milik

Goals

0-1 M. 29 Milik; 0-2 M. 41 Ünder; 0-3 M.80 Harit.

Jorge Sampaoli’s team dominated the match from the first bars, and the Chauvigny could only withstand its attacks during the first half hour. Milik, who had already had obvious chances throughout the game, debuted the electronic with a spectacular acrobatic shot.

With the goal of the Polish striker installed on the scoreboard, Olympique de Marseille began an offensive monologue that led to the second goal, work of Cengiz Ünder. The Turkish attacker finished off in the heart of the area a low center served by Gérson, who would end the game with two assists on his private account.

With ten minutes to go for the final whistle, Harit set the final 0-3. The Moroccan striker, who had entered the field a few minutes ago, connected a shot from outside the area that surprised Caillaud.