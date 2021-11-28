11/28/2021 at 7:41 PM CET

Chelsea could not with a Manchester United in need of the imminent arrival of Ralf Rangnick and that, with Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute, he gave a very gray image on his visit to Stamford Bridge (1-1).

CHE

MUT

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rüdiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso (Mount, 78 ‘); Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic, 78 ‘); Werner (Lukaku, 82 ‘).

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; McTominay, Matic, Fred; Bruno Fernandes (Van de Beek, 89 ‘); Rashford (Lingard, 77 ‘), Sancho (Cristiano, 64’).

Goals

0-1 M. 50 Sancho. 1-1 M. 67 Jorginho.

Referee

Anthony Taylor. TA: James (53 ‘), Jorginho (90’) / McTominay (45 ‘), Rashford (49’), Bruno Fernandes (77 ‘), Cristiano (90’).

Incidents

Stamford Bridge. Day 13. 40,837 spectators.

A great David de Gea and a clamorous error by Jorginho allowed the ‘Red Devils’ to dream of victory, which Aaron Wan-Bissaka took them away with a child penalty that Jorginho transformed.

In his second game on the United bench, Michael Carrick dispensed with Cristiano from the start. The coach prioritized putting pressure on Chelsea’s possession and the workload of his players, because, as he anticipated, they were not going to smell the ball.

Chelsea tightened the nuts of the ‘Red Devils’ who one more afternoon were saved by De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper covered the deficiencies of his defense, without Raphael Varane, injured, and Harry Maguire, sanctioned, with a heads-up disabled to Hudson-Odoi when the match had only just begun.

It was hard for United to get rid of Chelsea’s craving for ball and hardly created anything. His first part, from midfield up, was non-existent. He did nothing, while the ‘blues’ ran into a crossbar from Rudiger, with the intervention of De Gea, and another hand from the Spanish to a poisoned foul by Reece James.

While Cristiano began to warm up as soon as the second half started, United took advantage of the only loophole they had, a short-circuit from Chelsea. From a corner in favor of the ‘Blues’, the ball bounced to the center of the field, Jorginho, under pressure from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, he made a mistake in the control and gave the ball to Sancho.

He did not let go of her until he beat Mendy. The goal delayed the departure of Cristiano, who had to wait until minute 65 to jump onto the pitch and that as soon as he entered he found himself face to face with a penalty from Wan-Bissaka to Thiago Silva when he tried to clear. Silly penalty, but penalty.

Jorginho, against De Gea, did not fail and Chelsea restored equality with justice. He turned around to get the victory and almost achieved it in the 97th minute in a clamorous failure of Rudiger, but United, more than happy with the draw, accepted the result and cut the streak of two consecutive defeats in the Premier while waiting for Rangnick.