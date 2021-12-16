12/16/2021 at 23:24 CET

A miraculous match of Jordan Pickford in the goal of Everton saved a Rafa Benítez who has won one of the last eleven games, and that tied with a Chelsea that does not raise its head (1-1). The Spanish coach saved a draw after a game in which injuries forced him to pull many homegrown players and substitutes, with his stars Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison injured, and Allan out of shape.

CHE

EVE

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta (Chalobah, 80 ‘), Silva, Rüdiger; James, Loftus-Cheek (Barkley, 65 ‘), Jorginho, Alonso (Saúl, 65’); Ziyech, Mount; Pulisic.

Everton

Pickford; Holgate, Braithwaite, Keane, Godfrey; Kenny, Doucouré, A. Gomes (Gbamin, 70 ‘), Gordon (Onyango, 90’); Iwobi, Simms (Dobbin, 62 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 70 Mount. 1-1 M. 74 Braithwaite.

Referee

Michael Oliver. TA: Loftus-Cheek (45 ‘), Jorginho (59’) / Holgate (21 ‘), A. Gomes (64’), Dobbin (77 ‘).

Incidents

Round 17. Stamford Bridge. 31,000 viewers.

The ‘Blues’, touched by the covid, since before the game they announced the positives of Romelu Lukaku, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi, they still got a very competitive eleven that did not take long to impose their football against an overwhelmed Everton. Chelsea counted up to six shots in the first 15 minutes of the match, the clearest in the boots of Reece James, who received a terrific pass from Jorginho and forgave in front of Jordan Pickford.

The English goal lived his night and was in charge of preventing Chelsea from opening the can much earlier with saves to James himself from a foul and in a heads-up with Mason Mount when the stands were already scoring a goal. Despite the level playing field, in what was a good result for Everton under the circumstances, Benítez suffered agony on his bench, screaming because the team was drowned.

Tuchel, who had no strikers on the bench, did a strange experiment by putting Saúl Ñíguez as a center forward. And the play worked. The minute I hit the field, came the first from Chelsea with an opening for Mason Mount that put it through Pickford’s short stick. Work done, Chelsea thought, but a jug of cold water fell on them. Lateral foul hanging into the box and Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton’s best tonight, caught the ball by throwing himself in an acrobatic position.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The 1-1 was a disaster for Chelsea and they went for Pickford’s goal, who still had one last magic trick left. A save down on a Silva header that put Stamford Bridge in despair. This draw is a blow for those of Tuchel, who have only won one of their last four games and who are four points behind the leaders, Manchester City, who did not fail against Leeds.