01/02/2022 at 19:48 CET

An arreón in the final stretch of the first half annulled the advantage of two goals that Liverpool acquired and avoided the defeat of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (2-2), from where Manchester City emerged even more reinforced in the leadership, that extends his advantage in the Premier.

CHE

LIV

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah (Jorginho, 70 ‘), Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz (Hudson-Odoi, 79 ‘).

Liverpool

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner (Keita, 69 ‘); Salah, Diogo Jota (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 69 ‘), Mané (Jones, 90’).

Goals

0-1 M. 9 Mané. 0-2 M. 26 Salah. 1-2 M. 42 Kovacic. 2-2 M. 45 Pulisic.

Referee

Anthony Taylor. TA: Pulisic (17 ‘) / Mané (1’), Konaté (83 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 21. Stamford Bridge. 41,000 viewers.

Manchester City now leads the London team by ten points and Jurgen Klopp’s team by eleven, that he was not on the bench affected by the covid. It was not the only loss of Liverpool that of its coach. The reds, shortly before the start, revealed that Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino were not going to play as they had tested positive.

The party was soon stirred up. Nine minutes later when a cross from Diogo Jota led to a huge error by defender Trevoh Chalobah who took advantage of Sadio Mane to beat Mendy. Before the half hour, an overwhelming Liverpool extended its advantage in an excellent definition of Mohamed Salah who, after receiving a ball from Trent Alexander Arnold, sat down the African goal of Chelsea.

But Chelsea did not shrink. He imposed the pace he needed and began to surround the area of ​​the reds, increasingly cornered. And it was in 42 when one of the goals of the season gave a twist to the crash. A lateral free kick by Marcos Alonso was deflected by Kelleher with his fists towards the half moon. There was Kovacic who, without dropping the ball and with a precise volley, the ball reached the net.

Three later, in the middle of the local avalanche, the tie came. N’Golo Kanté stole a ball that he sent to the American Christian Pulisic that left the rival defense in evidence, faced the frame and brought the ball into the net. The shock could fall from either side afterwards but there was no success as Mendy and Kelleher began to grow. Tables at Stamford Bridge from where Guardiola’s Manchester City is reinforced.