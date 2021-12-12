12/11/2021

He until recently unbeatable Chelsea he continues to sow doubts, but at least he returned to the path of triumph. After giving up the leadership of the Premier League and its Champions League group in four days, the team of Thomas tuchel defeated the Leeds from Marcelo bielsa with a goal from Jorginho penalty (3-2). The painting ‘blue’, which had traced the initial goal of Raphinha (from penalty) with goals from Mount Y Jorginho (also from eleven meters), saw how Gelhardt he tied in 88 ‘but finally took the victory in added time.

The Chelsea initially harassed Leeds. Winner in the battle of the center of the field, the London box launched in constant attacks towards the goal of Meslier, very safe at the time of catching the poisoned centers and distant shots of his opponent. The domain of the team Tuchel was not translated into clear occasions and those of Bielsa, more intense in the dispute, balanced the balance.

Unlike the painting ‘blue’, the ‘whites’ did materialize their good time. Raphinha gave the first warning in a direct foul hit that Mendy, flight through, saved on the same square. Then, on a ball divided in the area of ​​the Chelsea, frames Alonso risked with a powerful tackle and contacted the leg of James, which came before the ball. The referee signaled a penalty and Raphinha cheated on Mendy to write down the 0-1.

The remaining quarter of an hour until the break was of clear London harassment. With more impetus than lucidity, the Chelsea failed to dismantle the defense of the Leeds in the static game but penalized the first error of the ‘whites’. frames Alonso recovered the ball in the rival field, stepped on the bottom line and gave back for the accurate shot of Mount. 1-1. The Leeds ended up asking for the time, saved by Meslier in a toe of Havertz previous filtered pass of Jorginho.

Both teams came back from the locker room stomping. Mendy, forced to give away several balls by the suffocating pressure of the Leeds, pocketed a powerful but focused attempt at Harrison. Y Meslier safely caught a corner combed by Werner. Equality was broken again by a penalty, this time snubbed by the VAR. Raphinha, into unfamiliar territory, he entered at ground level with both feet first and swept Rüdiger. Jorginho took responsibility and cold-bloodedly mocked Meslier from eleven meters. 2-1.

The goal fueled the rebellion of Leeds. The team of Bielsa attacked insistently, but without embarrassing Mendy. This dangerous dynamic did not change the plan of a Chelsea without threat or ability to match the intensity of the Leeds in the dispute, delivered to the advance of the clock. But the young Gelhardt, incorporated by Bielsa In minute 82, it took a minute to blow the plan up as the game tied after a quick association by the Leeds on the left wing.

Disappointment was chewed on Stamford Bridge, but in the last breath the referee judged as a penalty a body of Klich Y Rüdiger within the area and the specialist, Jorginho, returned to beat Meslier. A controversial victory, which ended with a tangana attempt on the pitch, but which returns the European champion to the path of victory.