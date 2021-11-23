11/23/2021

On at 23:45 CET

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea took the steamroller for a walk at Stamford Bridge. Knowing that it was a key match for his aspirations, the ‘blues’ did not skimp against Juventus and thrashed 4-0 with his people to snatch the first place in the group and, in addition, give the ‘Vecchia Signora’ its first defeat of the phase.

CHE

JUV

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kanté (Loftus-Cheek, 37 ‘), Jorginho (Saúl, 76’), Chilwell (Azpilicueta, 71 ‘); Ziyech, Pulisic (Werner, 72 ‘), Hudson-Odoi (Mount, 76’).

Juventus

Szczesny; Square (De Winter, 80 ‘), Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Locatelli (Arthur, 67 ‘), Bentancur (Dybala, 59’), McKennie; Chiesa (Kulusevski, 80 ‘), Morata (Kean, 67’).

Goals

1-0 M. 27 Chalobah. 2-0 M. 56 Reece James. 3-0 M. 58 Hudson-Odoi. 4-0 M. 90 Werner.

Referee

Srdjan Jovanovic (Serbia). TA: Square (23 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 5. Stamford Bridge. 41,837 spectators.

Trevor Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner it was the scorers who shared the prize to make the night bitter for Szczesny, who also had to show off to avoid seeing his goal fall on more occasions in what could have been a historic win against an unknown Juventus.

And that Tuchel suffered again with injuries: saw how N’golo Kanté and Ben Chilwell left before their time, both with physical problems, in the duel against the bianconero team.

Kanté had to be replaced in the first half with a muscular problem, while that of Chilwell points to more serious, since he had to be assisted by two people to leave the field.

The Englishman suffered a crash in the second half, when Chesea already won 3-0, with Adrien Rabiot and was treated on the pitch until he had to leave with a bad face and without practically being able to lean on the green.

The ‘Blue’ team came out without a pure ‘nine’, with a pitchfork up faster than a scorer, but that is enough for them. Ball to the heart of the area, dead ball in front and the young Chalobah, point-blank, shot the goalkeeper to score his first goal in ‘Champions’. The VAR reviewed a possible hand on Rudiger’s play, but determined that nothing had happened and Chelsea already had the upper hand.

And the inferiority was amplified in the second half, with plays as innocent as a Chelsea center back, without pure finishers against a defense with Bonucci and De Ligt. The ball, which Ziyech missed at the first post, fell to James, unmarked at the second. The side did not forgive, volley to the net and moral sentence. Hudson-Odoi complemented minutes later and Werner, at the end, lowered the curtain. Both will play as first group in the last day.