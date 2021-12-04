12/04/2021 at 22:19 CET

Cristina Moreno

First objective achieved. With the overwhelming victory over China (18-33) Spain has certified its pass to the Main Round. Supported by a solid defense and a choral attack, the Asian team barely had options against a team that was superior from start to finish.

CHI

ESP

China

(7 + 11): Lu Chang; Zhang, Yu (1), Zhou (2, 1p), Keke Wang, Jin (2) and Shuhui Wang (4) -starting seven- Jiayi Wang (3), Tian (2), Xia Huang (ps), Liu Chan (1), Qu, Lei Gong (2), Mo and Jiae Sun (2).

Spain

(16 + 17): Castellanos; Carmen Martín (4, 2p), Campos (3, 1p), Cesáreo (2), Jénnifer Gutiérrez (3), Espínola (1) and Shandy Barbosa (6) -starting seven – Etxeberria (2), Sole López (2, 1p), Gassama (2), Arcos (2, 1p), Silvia Navarro (ps), Laura Hernández (2, 1p), Ainhoa ​​Hernández (3), Almudena Rodríguez and Mireya González (1).

Partials every five minutes

1-5, 1-7, 3-8, 4-10, 6-13 and 7-16-break-7-20, 10-23, 11-24, 13-25, 15-26 and 18-33

Referees

Alexei Covalciuc and Igor Covalciuc (Moldova). They excluded Gong (3) for two minutes, for which she was sent off in the 28th minute of the second half, Sun and Mo by China, and Cesáreo and Almudena Rodríguez by Spain.

Pavilion

Torrevieja Sports Palace. About 3,500 spectators.

Having overcome the nerves of the debut, Spain jumped to the 40×20 of the Torrevieja Sports Palace ready to sentence their pass to the next round. After overwhelming Argentina in the first game, it was time to beat a more unknown China – which they had not faced since the 2009 World Cup – which participates in this championship with an invitation from the organization.

No compromises. Stealing in the first possession of the Chinese, running to the counterattack and with Carmen Campos scoring the first goal of the game. A play that was repeated over and over again. So much so that in the first ten minutes the Warriors already added a partial of 1 to 7.

The Chinese team could do little against the Spanish gale, focused on defense and focused on attack. The income could have been higher if the hosts had been more successful from seven meters (2 of 4) and had not crashed up to five balls in the post. Even so, the break was reached with an advantage of nine goals, tenor to a good defense that allowed Spain to run and make its game with a choral attack in which practically all the players collaborated with their target.

The second half started with few script changes and Spain signing the first goal. Slip of Sole and diana of Laura Hernandez while the Asians continued to stagnate in attack. Merche Castellanos, for its part, remained solid under sticks, helping to neutralize the Chinese offensive.

The intensity, with an advantage of 13 goals on the scoreboard, was decreasing and China was able to make up their performance somewhat after a brief scoring drought for the Guerreras who continued to find themselves with the posts. After that little parenthesis that the captain broke Carmen Martin with a goal from seven meters and another from Carmen Campos In a personal move, Spain faced the last five minutes like a cyclone. With a 2/8 run and up to twenty turnovers by the Chinese, the match closed with a resounding 18-33.

Paula Arcos placeholder image, who already marked differences against Argentina, won the recognition of MVP of the match.

Spain, already with the qualification for the Main Round mathematically certified, will face Austria on Monday (8:30 pm) in the last match of this phase.