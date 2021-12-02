12/01/2021 at 22:50 CET

.

A lone goal by Argentine Lucas Ocampos in extra time gave Sevilla the victory (0-1) against Córdoba and their access to the next phase of the Copa del Rey, in a match where the Blanquiverdes stood up to the Sevillans and even went higher for part of the first half.

CÓR

SEV

Cordova

Felipe; José Ruiz, Alonso, Cruz, Ekaitz; Simo (Ale Marín 111 ‘), Arranz (Cristian 111’), Fuentes (Willy 62 ‘); Casas (Perdomo 69 ‘), Puga (Round 62’), Flores.

Seville

Dmitrovic; Montiel, Gudelj (Diego Carlos 46 ‘), Rekik (Koundé 90’), Augustinsson; Óscar Rodríguez (Papu Gómez 74 ‘), Óliver Torres, Delaney (Joan Jordán 38’); Idrissi (Ocampos 46 ‘), Romero (Rafa Mir 67’), Munir.

Referee

TA: Javi Flores (31 ‘), Arranz (76’), Delgado (120 ‘) / Joan Jordán (59’), Diego Carlos (82 ‘), Óliver (105’), Papu Gómez (110 ‘)

The start of the game was very intense, with both fans leaving everything in the stands and extrapolating these sensations to a Córdoba that came out with one more march than its rival and in which even the former Sevilla player Simo had in his boots open the scoring thanks to a great pass from Javi Flores, but the Serbian Dmitrovic, very attentive, saved his shot below.

This intensity wanted to match a Sevilla that, from there, had much more the ball, trying to suppress the momentum of the Blanquiverdes, although the team led by Germán Crespo maintained the initial rhythm of the game and managed to create superiorities on the wing, especially by half of Simo, the best of Córdoba and who put a measured center to Carlos Puga, who, with a head, forced Dmitrovic to use himself thoroughly.

With the passage of time, Julen Lopetegui’s team began to impose its control and disturb Felipe Ramos’ goal through Iván Romero and Munir, although he had a setback before the break when he had to make a forced change, that of the Danish Thomas Delaney, with physical problems, by Joan Jordán.

The resumption brought with it new exchanges, as Sevilla did not want to go through trouble, it gave entry to habitual headlines such as the extreme Ocampos or the Brazilian central Diego Carlos, and began to generate more danger in the face of the goal defended by Felipe Ramos with the internships of Munir or Iván Romero, who was close to scoring, but his attempt narrowly missed.

Even so, Córdoba did not take a step back and went straight for the game with the same philosophy that it maintains in the Second RFEF, which has allowed him to win the Federation Cup and be the outstanding leader of Group IV, the same one with which Willy Ledesma was about to make it 1-0 with a shot that went high.

The forces were equalized. Simo had it for the green and white part, while Rafa Mir had a goal annulled for offside, which gave way to an extension in which Sevilla came out determined and had the goal in clear actions that Mir and Argentine Papu Gómez did not take advantage of, which gave their team more verticality.

Sevilla’s dominance was overwhelming in extra time, with the consequent step back from the locals, which Ocampos took advantage of in the second half of regulation time to control a good pass from Óliver Torres in the area, dribble goal Felipe Ramos on his way out and score the final 0-1 that keeps Sevilla alive in the Cup and ended the dream of a good Córdoba.