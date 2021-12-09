12/09/2021 at 20:44 CET

Joel gadea

No margin for error, Roma did not miss the decisive day to be champion of her group in the Conference League. The Italian victory, accompanied by Bodo Glimt’s draw against Zorya Luhansk, gave the Olympians first place.

CSKA

ROM

CSKA Sofia

Busatto; Galabov, Mattheij, Lam, Mazikou; Muhar, Vion (Catakovic, 63 ‘), Geferson; Yomov (Wildschut, 45 ‘), Caicedo (Krastev, 63’), Bai.

Rome

Fuzato; Ibáñez, Kumbulla, Mancini; Veretout, Cristante; Karsdorp, Bove (Villar, 56 ‘), Viña; Mayoral (Zaniolo, 67 ‘) (Darboe, 85’), Abraham (Shomurodov, 67 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 15 Abraham. 0-2 M. 34 Mayoral. 0-3 M. 53 Abraham. 1-3 M. 75 Catakovic. 2-3 M. 90 XX.

Referee

Nicholas Walsh (Scotland). TA: Vion (45 ‘), Geferson (71’) / Bove (24 ‘), Mancini (32’) and Kumbulla (60 ‘).

Stadium

Vasil Levski. 7,000 viewers.

The capital’s painting did not waste time. Aware that he had to win first and then wait for results, he went all out before a notably inferior team. First, Abraham in goal and then Borja Mayoral, with a great spur goal, paved the way for those of Mourinho, all while the Bodo Glimt fell in Ukraine.

English again Abraham saw goal to seal the victory at the beginning of the second half and provide tranquility to the Italians. Mourinho cooled the game with the changes against an impotent CSKA, without the ability to generate danger throughout the clash until Catakovic cut differences in the final stretch while Wildschut put the second in the add.

Finally, Roma did their homework in Bulgaria and that, accompanied by the poor result of the Norwegian Bodo Glimt, helps the transalpinos to get into the next round as group leaders.