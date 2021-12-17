12/16/2021 at 23:24 CET

Osasuna, with Kike García as a benchmark, had to come back (1-2) at the Abanca-Riazor Stadium against Deportivo to lower the Galicians, now in the bronze category, and hold on to the Copa del Rey.

Mackay; Trilli (Fedor 83 ‘), Trigueros (Lapeña 69’), Granero, Aguirre; Doncel (Quiles 83 ‘), Calavera, Rafa de Vicente, Soriano (De Camargo 69’); Villares (Víctor García 58 ‘), Noel.

Osasuna

Herrera; Ramalho (Nacho Vidal 75 ‘), Oier, David García, Cote; Roberto Torres (Brasanac 68 ‘), Javi Martínez, Iñigo Pérez (Moncayola 68’), Ontiveros (Kike Barja 68 ‘); Budimir (Ibañez 83 ‘), Kike García.

Goals

1-0 M.23 Doncel; 1-1 M.45 Kike Garcia; 1-2 M.64 Budimir.

Referee

Cordero Vega (Cantabrian) TA: Granero (88 ‘).

The Blue and Whites went ahead with a free-kick from Carlos Doncel in the middle of the first act, but the Navarrese turned it around with Kike García’s, in the third minute after the addition of the first half, and Budimir’s, after another shot from his forward teammate in the second period.

Osasuna got a First Federation, but not just any one. He visited a higher-category stage, a rival with two Copas del Rey and a League in the record, and Jagoba Arrasate did not hesitate to employ some of his players, such as goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, central David García or Kike García himself in a combination of incumbents and alternates.

The Navarrese took the ball against an opponent who knew how to counter them with solidarity and who stood up to them despite the fact that almost everyone who lined up Borja Jiménez usually starts from the bench.

Deportivo explored the right wing with full-back Álvaro Trilli and midfielder Carlos Doncel and the first warnings emerged from there, which took place after 23 minutes. A foul on the Barcelona footballer was converted by himself with a left-footed shot that slipped through Sergio Herrera’s squad to overtake the Blue and Whites.

Osasuna reacted in the final stretch of the first half and looked for the tie with determination. Budimir had it after turning in the area and shooting to the left of Mackay, and so did Ontiveros and Kike García. The team’s forward equalized in the third minute of discount, on the sixth corner kick. He connected with his foot against Villares, who claimed a foul, and beat Mackay.

The Navarrese had more amplitude in the second half, although Deportivo kept the size for the first quarter of an hour. The locals had options, but they did not solve with success in the area, such as a heads-up from Soriano or a shot from Doncel.

The rojillos charged him after the meeting time. A shot from Kike García found Mackay’s response, but his rejection was taken advantage of by Budimir to decide the tie.

Deportivo tried with three forwards on the pitch in the last moments, but was not able to put their rival in trouble.