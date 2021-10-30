10/30/2021 at 5:51 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Borussia Dortmund keep their league aspirations alive after beating Colonia by a result of 2-0. Marco Rose’s men showed more shadows than lights throughout the game, but they knew how to optimize their chances and obtained all three points. Despite the positive result, the game played by the Germans does not manage to scare away the ghosts of the win against Ajax and generates certain doubts in the face of the next commitments.

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Akanji, Hummels, Pongracic (Tigges, 58 ‘); Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Wolf (Passlack, 70 ‘); Brandt; Hazard (Malen, 58 ‘), Reus.

Cologne

Horn; Schmitz (Ehizibue, 81 ‘), Kilian, Hübers (Czichos, 64’), Hector; Ljubicic (Schaub, 81 ‘), Özca; Uth, Duda (Kainz, 59 ‘), Thielmann (Andersson, 64’); Modeste.

Goals

1-0 M.40: Thorgan Hazard; 2-0 M.64: Tigges.

Referee

Martin Petersen: TA: Meunier (51 ‘), Bellingham (88’) / Schmitz (11 ‘), Hübers (56’), Özca (82 ‘)

The borusser team did not offer good feelings during the first 20 minutes. Despite having the encouragement of their audience, Marco Rose’s pupils did not feel comfortable on the pitch, and were tactically outmatched by Colonia. In a collective oversight, Duda was about to surprise Kobel with a long-range shot.

The first local chance was born from the boots of Marco Reus, and as the minutes passed Borussia Dortmund managed to even the match. The locals began to arrive at the goal of the Colonia assiduously until the first goal went up to the scoreboard. In the 40th minute, Jude Bellingham hung a ball into the heart of the area so that Thorgan Hazard could shoot at will.

The arrival of the second half did not change the feelings of the game, and Colonia had several occasions to balance the electronic. Despite the doubts generated by Dortmund, Tigges scored after a good corner kick from Brandt. The second goal squandered the options of a Cologne that began to fade, allowing Dortmund to dominate the last phase of the match with relative ease.