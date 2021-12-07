12/07/2021

On at 23:38 CET

.

Erling Haaland had enough with half an hour on the pitch to show off with a double in the process of Borussia Dortmund, who said goodbye to the Champions League with a win against Besiktas (5-0), to transfer their expectations from now on to the Europa League.

DOR

BES

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Schulz, Zagadou (Pongracic, 73 ‘), Hummels, Meunier (Reinier, 46’); Dahoud, Witsel, Bellingham (Guerreiro, 73 ‘); Reus (Haaland, 63 ‘), Malen and Wolf (Passlack, 62’).

Besiktas

Destanoglu; Umut Meras, Montero, Welinton, Uysal; Souza (Hutchinson, 82 ‘), Topal, Larin (Ghezzal, 69’), Bozdogan (Uçan, 76 ‘), Karaman (Rosier, 46’) and Batshuayi.

Goals

1-0 M. 29 Malen. 2-0 M. 45 + 2 Reus (pti.). 3-0 M. 53 Reus. 4-0 M. 68 Haaland. 5-0 M. 81 Haaland.

Referee

Francois Letexier (France). TA: / Montero (31 ‘), Larin (39’), Souza (44). TR: Welinton (43 ‘).

Kobel Incidents

Match played at Signal Iduna Park before 55,000 spectators.

Everything was written in the crash. The German representative, surpassed in the journey by Ajax and Sporting, could not improve. Nor do it get worse. In any case, and with the calculations in mind of coach Marco Rose, the German team submitted from the beginning Al Besiktas, resigned to his fate, who faced the entire second half with one less player for the expulsion of Welinton.

The Turkish representative hardly worried. He resisted half an hour. More due to the mistakes of Borussia than due to their own merit. But from the 29th minute the match unraveled. It was when in a counterattack a pass from Jude Bellingham was sent to the net by Donyell Malen.

And on the brink of rest the shock was definitely stirred. A foul within the area on Mahmoud Dahoud it was sanctioned as a penalty and also led to the expulsion of Welinton. He did not miss from eleven meters Marco Reus.

The sentence arrived at the beginning of the second part when Reus beat Ersin Destanoglu after receiving a ball from Mahmoud Dahoud. At game time he burst onto the pitch Erling haaland looking to get ready after a long time of injury. It did not take long to mark, in fact, they were enough six minutes on the grass to get the ball into the net with a header from Nico Schulz.

Such was the growth of the Norwegian in his short stay on the lawn, that he became in the great attraction of an encounter without history. The Norwegian striker returned to the appointment with the goal, again with a header, hitting a corner kick thrown by Mahmoud Dahoud.