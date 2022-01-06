01/05/2022 at 18:49 CET

Mallorca achieved this Wednesday the pass to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after going back in Ipurúa (1-2) to a rocky Eibar who defended himself tooth and nail.

EIB

MLL

Eibar

Stonecutter; Correa, Burgos (Arbilla, 63 ‘), Etxeita, Glauder; Atienza (Fran Sol, 83 ‘), Sergio Álvarez; Quique (Aketxe, 72 ‘), Edu Expósito (Javi Muñoz, 63’), Rahmani; Blanco Leschuk (Llorente, 72 ‘).

Majorca

Roman; Sastre, Gayà, Russo (Valjent, 46 ‘(Battaglia, 73’)), Oliván; Salva Sevilla (Ruiz de Galarreta, 46 ‘), Sedlar; Mboula (Ndiaye, 60 ‘), Dani Rodríguez, Llabrés; and Abdon Prats (Ángel, 60 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 45 Blanco Leschuk. 1-1 M. 68 Gayà. 1-2 M. 82 Angel.

Referee

Ortiz Arias (from Madrid). TA: Glauder (36 ‘), Blanco Leschuk (40’), Javi Muñoz (76 ‘) / Sastre (62’).

Incidents

Ipurua. 3,558 spectators.

In a match between two rivals of different categories, although the field factor equalized the forces, Eibar was the first to try with a shot from Blanco Leschuk. Mallorca opted for control and Eibar for a more direct game in the first minutes, in a predictable script.

The gunsmiths had a lesson learned to play the counterattack and Mallorca tried to circumvent the orderly defense of Eibar. The Balearic Islands barely disturbed Eibar’s goal, which had a new good opportunity in a header from Rahmani that went out. Mallorca gave the reply through Abdón Prats, who also failed to move the scoreboard.

At the edge of the break, Leschuk, headed, after an assist from Correa, scored the first goal and overtook Eibar, who gave the surprise in their field. The Mallorca coach, Luis García, looked for the reaction and introduced changes as soon as the second half began to try to achieve a quick draw.

A few changes that worked for him, since he soon managed to disturb the goal defended today by Ander Cantero, since Llabrés could tie with a long shot. It was Josep Gayá who achieved the equalizer in the 69th minute, opportunistic by taking advantage of a second play conceded by Eibar at the exit of a corner.

Ángel signed the comeback with a new header In the 81st minute, after which Eibar, with Fernando Llorente on the field, turned to try to force extra time, but failed.