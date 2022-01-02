01/02/2022 at 18:26 CET

X. Serrano

Goalless draw in the visit of the grenade to the Martinez Valero (0-0). A fast-paced match despite the result. The locker still does not reflect the courage of the Elche, who resisted the entire second half with one less and was able to win. The team from Elche lost control of their emotions in the first act, when the referee annulled a goal for a foul. Cheek, tireless fighter, and dismissed a possible penalty on the ram. Francisco, beside himself, he was expelled. To the Andalusian team, who had in Luis Suarez his best player lacked some ambition.

Elche

Edgar Badía; Palacios, Diego González, Bigas, Mojica; Mascarell, Gumbau; Tete Morente (Josan, 69 ‘), Pastore (Verdú, 54’), Fidel (Pere Milla, 69 ‘); Carrillo (Piatti, 80 ‘).

grenade

Maximiliano; Quini (Víctor Díaz, 64 ‘), Sánchez, Torrente, Neva; Puertas (Soro, 81 ‘), Milla, Gonalons (Isma Ruiz, 81’); Suárez, Molina and Machís.

Referee

Lamb Vega (Cantabrian). TA: Pastore (45 + 4 ‘), Fidel (45 + 4’), Tete Morente (45 + 5 ‘) / Machís (45 + 6’), Suárez (45 + 8 ‘), Quini (58’). TR: Diego González (47 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Manuel Martínez Valero stadium corresponding to matchday 19 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022.

As in most matches of the day, the coronavirus conditioned the staging of the contenders. The franjiverde box was more affected, greatly diminished in attack by the absences by covid-19 of Boyé, Lucas Perez, Guti, Marcone, Benedetto and the sanctioned Rocco. The Nasrid cadre was able to maintain the block despite the casualties of Arias, Bacca, Escandell, Squire, Lush Y Rochina for various reasons.

The first half was played in waves, without a clear dominator during the initial 45 minutes. Marked by the growing tension both in the stands and on the pitch. The grenade He started with a dominating vocation, patient with the ball. And he enjoyed the first arrival of danger, a shot of Doors after surpassing his marker with a dry cut but that he rejected Edgar Badía, well placed at the first stick.

Much more vertical, the Elche it grew with the advance of the party. Those of Francisco to try his luck from afar, reaching the break with 12 shots, although only one between the three suits. Martínez Valero showed his discomfort with the refereeing this season with a loud whistle and the display of red cards in the 12th minute of play. A necessary ground to explain what was to come.

The key action of the first half happened on the quarter of an hour. Gumbau he masterfully bounced a lateral foul and Cheek he rose on the penalty spot to head violently. Maximilian he deflected just enough for the ball to hit the crossbar. But Cheek, attentive, he launched himself on the plate to finish off a goal. With his leg stretched out, he hit the ball and then took the goalkeeper’s gloves in front of him. After several minutes of suspense, the referee canceled the goal after reviewing the sequence on the screen.

The action again sparked protests from the stands and increased the tension in an increasingly muddy match, with constant complaints and interruptions. It was barely played in the stretch before the break, when a new controversy reignited the spirits. Maximilian He left with his arms outstretched to take off a lateral center that he reached earlier with his head Cheek, who was left lying on the ground by the impact of the goalkeeper’s gloves against his face.

This time the referee did not go to the screen and discarded the penalty, which caused the Elche definitely lose control of his emotions. Francisco was sent off for a double yellow and both Fidel What Pastore Y Tete Morente They were reprimanded for their fuss or comments towards the referee. The break cut off this dangerous dynamic.

The Elche shot himself in the foot after recess. Diego Gonzalez the ball was stolen by Luis Suarez and knocked down the striker when he was already heading into the goal. Direct red light and hardly discussed. But despite the superiority the grenadetimid in his auctions, he could not subdue a Elche who lived on the gallops of the irreducible Fidel. Equality was maintained until the last gasp, when the goalkeepers disrupted two face to face in front of Pere Milla Y Luis Suarez. In the end, distribution of points.