10/27/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The Inter He was supposed to win at Carlo Castellani so as not to let go of the fight for the lead and he did it with sufficiency. With goals from D’Ambrosio and Dimarco, the ‘Nerazzurri’ beat an outnumbered Empoli from 58 ‘by the expulsion of Ricci. He participated prominently in the victory ‘Nerazzurri’ a Alexis Sanchez who enjoyed the first ownership under the orders of Simone inzaghi.

EMP

INT

Empoli

Vicar; Stojanovic (Fiamozzi, 82 ‘), Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi; Bajrami (Haas, 57 ‘), Ricci, Bandinelli (Henderson, 68’); Zurkowski (Asllani, 68 ‘); Cutrone (Mancuso, 68 ‘) and Pinamonti.

Inter

Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij (Kolarov, 79 ‘), Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic (Vecino, 71 ‘), Gagliardini (Sensi, 84’), Dimarco; Alexis Sánchez (Correa, 72 ‘) and Lautaro Martínez (Dzeko, 84’).

Goals

0-1 M. 34 D’Ambrosio. 0-2 M. 67 Dimarco.

Referee

Daniele Chiffi. TA: Luperto (29 ‘) / De Vrij (24’), Brozovic (59 ‘), Gagliardini (75’). TR: Ricchi (52 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Carlo Castellani stadium corresponding to matchday 10 of Serie A 2021-2022.

An opportunity that the former Barcelona player was not willing to miss. Very participative in the offensive creation, the Tocopillano invented the 0-1 action. He kicked the ball subtly so that D’Ambrosio, racing into the heart of the area, he headed with a splendid neck twist to the bottom of the tights. Later on they would annul a goal for offside and he could have scored a couple more assists if his teammates had been more successful in the shot.

The target tamed a Empoli cheeky who had dominated the first minutes of the match. In fact, he enjoyed clear opportunities to release the electronic one. They prevented it Handanovic with a stretched feline within Bajrami and a providential crossing of D’Ambrosio to plug under sticks a shot of Luperto. Although he had bared his teeth on a distant shoe from Dimarco, the Inter seemed a long way from biting the team Andreazzoli.

However the 0-1 changed the script of the match. The Empoli lowered his arms and he Inter He launched himself for the goal of tranquility. They were able to do it before the break, but Lautaro, dry since October 2, was not successful in the auction. The game would finish breaking when in minute 53, Ricci saw the direct red for a hard tackle on Barella. From then on, the only stumbling block for the ‘Nerazzurri’ would be an inspired Vicar.

Despite the final result, the Italian goalkeeper’s seven saves prevented the win. Some of the interventions were also very worthwhile. The most outstanding, before a point-blank header and on a boat of Lautaro. Although the stick was allied with Vicar in an auction of Gagliardini, the inevitable ended up happening when in 66 ‘ Dimarco pushed a tense center of Lautaro. The final stretch was a formality. Some happy with the triumph and others with not getting scared. The Inter is third, four points behind Naples (with one game less) and seven of the Milan.