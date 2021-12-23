12/22/2021 at 23:16 CET

Milan returned to winning ways in Serie A after scoring just one point in their last two games and returning to second place. Those of Pioli beat Empoli (2-4) at home in a win that they had in Kessié as a proper noun with a doublet that put the triumph that allows him to return to the wake of Inter, which did not fail this Wednesday either.

EMP

THOUSAND

Empoli

Vicar; Stojanovic (Marchizza, 46 ‘), Romagnoli, Luperto, Parisi; Zurkowski (Bendinelli, 68 ‘), Ricci (Stulac, 85’), Henderson (Asllani, 85 ‘); Bajrami; Pinamonti and Cutrone (La Mantia, 68 ‘).

Milan

Maignan; Florenzi (Kalulu, 64 ‘), Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali (Bakayoko, 64 ‘), Bennacer (Krunic, 81’); Messias (Brahim, 81 ‘), Kessié, Saelemaekers; and Giroud.

Goals

0-1 M. 12 Kessié. 1-1 M. 18 Bajrami. 1-2 M. 42 Kessié. 1-3 M. 63 Florenzi. 1-4 M. 69 Theo. 2-4 M. 84 Pinamonti (pen.).

Referee

M. Di Bello. TA: Romagnoli (62 ‘) / Tonali (39’) and Bennacer (80 ‘).

Incidents

Stadio Carlo Castellani. 10,000 viewers.

The ‘rossonero’ team began to incline the field from the start and Kessie, hunting a loose ball, he soon overtook his own. But nevertheless Bajrami replied one line at a time and Milan were forced to row again.

The award came just before the holiday by Kessié again, with a shot that passed between Vicario’s legs. After the break, Florenzi sentenced after the hour of play with a free kick and Theo Hernandez put the icing on the cake with an acrobatic shot after a very clear penalty in which the referee applied the law of advantage.

Another absurd maximum penalty, in this case in the visiting area, allowed Pinamonti to make up the score in the final stretch.