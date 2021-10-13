10/12/2021

On at 23:25 CEST

England failed in their first ‘match ball’. It does not seem, that yes, that the stumble against Hungary (1-1) change his destiny. The ‘Three Lions’ had the possibility of qualifying mathematically for the Qatar World Cup but they set a discreet match against a Magyar team who dreams of second place.

ING

HUN

England

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Foden, Rice, Mount; Sterling (Henderson, 76 ‘), Kane (Abraham, 76’ (Watkins, 92 ‘)) and Grealish (Saka, 63’).

Hungary

Gulácsi; Lang, Nagy, Szalai, Kecskes; Schon (Holender, 68 ‘), Nagy, Nego (Bolla, 92’), Schafer (Vesei, 79 ‘); Sallai (Hahn, 79 ‘) and Szoboszlai (Nikolics, 92’).

Goals

0-1 M. 24 Sallai (pen.). 1-1 M. 37 Stones.

Referee

Hernández Hernández (Spain). TA: Shaw (23 ‘) / Schafer (42’) and Szoboszlai (90 ‘).

Incidents

Wembley. About 80,000 viewers.

It was not a rich meeting in terms of occasions. England was going to the trantran when they found a penalty against nowhere. Shaw cleared in an acrobatic way in the area but Nego anticipated slightly and the full-back contacted the Hungarian player. Hernández Hernández did not hesitate to point out the fateful point and Sallai put Marco Rossi’s men ahead.

Nor is it that Hungary had done anything to write home about, although the advantage gave it strength to deal with the predicted English harassment. Southgate’s team controlled the leather, finding no way to generate danger. In fact, the tie ended up coming from a set piece. Grealish put it with care from the band and Stones finished in the mouth of goal.

Equality reached the edge of the holiday and in the second half the script did not change an iota. Sterile domain of the English who generated arrivals but practically without involving Gulácsi. In the final stretch a loss by Saka, who replaced Grealish, almost cost a displeasure in the form of a goal from Holender.

Abraham’s injury, who had also entered as a refreshment, is the worst news for Southgate and especially Mourinho, who can be left without his striker in Roma. Against Albania in a month will come the next English ‘match ball’.