11/12/2021 at 23:03 CET

Roger Payró

England is virtually in Qatar. Only a hypothetical hecatomb against San Marino in the last day and a win by Poland against Hungary would deprive him of the direct ticket. Gareth Southgate’s men destroyed Albania at Wembley (5-0) led by Harry Kane. His hat-trick before the break, coupled with goals from Maguire and Henderson, left the duel without history in a single act.

ING

ALB

England

Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones; James (Alexander-Arnold, 77 ‘), Henderson, Phillips (Bellingham, 63’), Chilwell; Foden (Grealish, 63 ‘), Kane (Abraham, 63’) and Sterling (Smith-Rowe, 77 ‘).

Albania

Strakosha; Ismajli, Kumbulla (Dermaku, 17 ‘), Veseli; Hysaj, Bare (Laci, 12 ‘), Gjasula, Bajrami (Ramadani, 46’), Trashi (Mihaj, 46 ‘); Cikalleshi and Uzuni (Roshi, 86 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 9 Maguire. 2-0 M. 18 Kane. 3-0 M. 28 Henderson. 4-0 M. 33 Kane. 5-0 M. 45 + 2 Kane.

Referee

Ruddy Buquet (France). TA: Gjasula (9 ‘), Cikalleshi (21’), Ismajli (25 ‘), Laci (66’).

Incidents

Wembley. 80,000 viewers.

Everything went wrong for the ‘eagles’ on their visit to the leader of the group. Keidi Bare, the driving force behind Espanyol and the Albanian team, had to retire due to injury before the quarter hour. Shortly after it was Kumbulla the one who fell. Then the ‘Three Lions’ were already winning thanks to an imposing head of Maguire, free of brand everything is said.

Edoardo Reja’s painting could have been brought into the duel in a heads up that Pickford saved against Uzuni. It was the first and last of Albania that from that moment sank. Kane nodded to the net a shipment from Henderson and the Tottenham forward returned the assist to the Liverpool midfielder at 3-0. Not half an hour had been played.

With a great left-handed shot first and a right-handed scissor second, Kane sealed his perfect hat-trick before the break. The second half was like a pure procedure. England took his foot off the gas but was able to expand the account. The most outstanding, Smith-Rowe’s international debut. The Arsenal man is the 48th player to debut under Southgate.