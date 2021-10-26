10/26/2021 at 11:12 PM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Nerves, screams, uncertainty until the last breath, Espanyol-Athletic was a swing of emotions that ended up with a more than fair tie. The Blue and Whites break their good winning streak in Cornellà, although they put together another day without falling. The fifth goal by Raúl de Tomás, sent off in the add-on for a childish action on Yeray, was not enough to bring down the Basques. Iñaki Williams, rebuked at the RCDE Stadium after his incident two seasons ago, neutralized the Catalan income. Diego López ended up on the altars with interventions that saved a point.

ESP

ATH

Spanish

Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Morlanes (Dimata, 68 ‘), Darder (David López, 90’); Nico (Puado, 68 ‘), Melendo (Herrera, 58’), Embarba (Vadillo, 90 ‘); From Thomas.

Athletic club

Unai Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, Vivian (Unai Núñez, 55 ‘), Lekue; Nico Williams (Berenguer, 72 ‘), Winner (Dani García, 72’), Vesga, Muniain (Raúl, García, 72 ‘); Sancet (Morci, 85 ‘), Iñaki Williams.

Goals

1-0 M.33 De Tomás (penalty). 1-1 M.52 Iñaki Williams.

Referee

Ortiz Arias (from Madrid). TA: Herrera (73 ‘) / Berenguer (75’). TR: From Tomás (93 ‘).

Countryside

RCDE Stadium. 16,196 spectators.

The anniversary cake of Vicente Moreno, who turned 47, the rotations and Marcelino’s ‘Geggenpress’ made Espanyol indigestible. The parakeet painting could not get out of the cage and, when it did, it did not scratch the lions.

Embarba and Melamed, starter on the left, did not come into play. And Sergi Darder drowned before Vencedor and Mikel Vesga. If the lack of ideas in creation is joined by defensive distractions, scare that raised you. Athletic forgave up to four clear chances to get ahead, three of them in Oihan Sancet’s boots. The youth squad was filled with the ball after a defensive mistake by Cabrera. Diego López and the Uruguayan center-back himself, a shot from Muniain, saved the 0-1. Moments later, again the youth squad Sancet spliced ​​a volley that saved the right gauntlet of Paradela’s ‘octopus’.

The Biscayns haunted her, but Espanyol ended up getting married. In a corner kick without apparent danger, Mikel Vesga put his arm in an unnatural position and the referee Ortiz Arias decreed eleven meters. De Tomás, merciless, struck violently with his right hand and beat an Unai Simón who had read his intentions.

From stick, to the ‘palazo’

The intermission endorsed the Catalan sensations. Espanyol started the second half as the first ended and he was close to scoring 2-0. Melendo put it gently on the back of the Biscayan rear so that RDT, in its characteristic finish without letting it bounce, could see how the leather was repelled between the wood and Unai Simón.

Athletic was on the canvas, but Espanyol gave him oxygen. Aleix Vidal, delayed to the right-hand side in the absence of Óscar Gil and Miguelón, was confident and Lekue blushed. Body on the baseline and pass from death so that Iñaki Williams, shaping the inside of the right, balanced first.

The 1-1 split the spine of the duel, completely broken and open at times, with obvious chances for both teams. Espanyol was saved after a good action by Lekue on the wing and a subsequent shot by Vencedor. No time to mitigate the tachycardia, Diego López thwarted a shot with very bad drool from Iker Muniain.

Moreno braced in the band and cheered on his crestfallen footballers. The Valencian introduced gunpowder with Dimata and Javi Puado, who returned after two months of absence due to an annoying pubalgia, but the hero was, once again, Diego López. The Galician was huge against Berenguer and deflected an action that smelled like 1-2. Already with the time fulfilled and after a scuffle with Yeray, De Tomás crossed the wires and saw the direct red card. The minutes and the competition committee will dictate judgment.