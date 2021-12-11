12/11/2021

On at 16:46 CET

Roger Payró

Add up and stay in the ‘Temple’. ANDl Espanyol scored a new win at home, where he has added 20 of his 27 points, and reaches the eighth position. Vicente Moreno’s men reigned in a crazy game against Levante (4-3), which made merits not to lose but has already linked 25 league games without winning, overcoming Sporting’s worst streak to date in 97/98. Handful, with a double in his first goalscorer in First Division, the comeback culminated.

ESP

LEV

Spanish

Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Yangel Herrera (Keidi Bare, 80 ‘), Morlanes (Melendo, 62’); Embarba (Melamed, 62 ‘), Darder, Puado; and De Tomás (Loren, 89 ‘).

I raised

Cardenas; They are, Mustafi, Vezo, Clerc; Campaña (Melero, 74 ‘), Malsa (Coke, 84’), Bardhi (Pepelu, 84 ‘); De Frutos, Morales (Cantero, 69 ‘), Roger (Soldier, 69’).

Goals

1-0 M. 6 Darder. 1-1 M. 11 Of Fruits. 1-2 M. 26 Are. 2-2 M. 49 From Tomás. 2-3 M. 57 Morales. 3-3 M. 60 Puado. 4-3 M. 76 Puado.

Referee

Lamb Vega (Cantabrian). TA: Yangel Herera (9 ‘), Embarba (36’), Aleix Vidal (57 ‘), Keidi Bare (81’) / Campaña (66 ‘), Mustafi (68’), Malsa (80 ‘) and Soldado (86 ‘).

Incidents

RCDE Stadium. 15,193 spectators.

Everything studied in the previous meeting was useless once Cordero Vega blew his whistle. The dynamics of one and the other, the antecedents, the tactical systems & mldr; The match at the RCDE Stadium was an outrage. The first to stamp his signature was Sergi darder, who remote-controlled a rejection to the back of the net after a center by Aleix Vidal. It is common knowledge that the one from Puigpelat contributes, and a lot, in attack. The problem is that in defense you can see the seams.

Next, the Levante took out its pride and equalized the contest with a bit of Fruits. Aleix lost the mark and the center of Son, prolonged by Roger, was completed by the talented attacker from Segovia. A personal game of his was close to becoming 1-2, which would not be long in coming. The rear forgot the ’18’ and from the left sent a ball to the area that They are nodded to the net. A reversed copy of the equalizer.

The ketchup pot was open and the arrivals began to follow. Pedrosa finished up and Cárdenas linked two stops first to Darder and then to Embarba, who was once again the weak point of the Blue and White attack. Espanyol was down but it was a corner in their favor that gave way to a ‘granota’ counter that could cost 1-3. There Diego López emerged to get a colossal foot out of Morales. In the immediate corner kick, the ‘Commander’ forced Paradela’s to fly to take out a volley that sneaked inside. Already in the discount, Lisci’s failed another approach in which Morales again dizzy behind already Roger He lacked centimeters to hole.

Tactically the game was in chaos, although it was nothing compared to the second half. The center of the field ended up disappearing altogether. From Thomas, who had tiptoed past until then, made it 2-2 after a cross from Yangel Herrera that Son did not calculate well, although Morales returned the advantage to the Valencian team in a counter that this time he did smile. Again after another corner in favor of Espanyol, Levante came out like lightning. Roger threw De Frutos and the winger put the ‘Commander’ on a tray 2-3.

Puado factor

The public of the ‘Temple’ who whistled goodbye to their team on the holiday, did not have time to repeat the sound of the wind. Finally, Vicente Moreno’s painting took advantage of a shipment from the corner, combed by Sergi Gómez at the near post and executed by Puado in the mouth of goal. It was the first goal of the course and his first goalscorer in First for ‘9’. Nor did he practically celebrate it, because between eyebrows and eyebrows he only had the comeback.

The same Vicente Moreno thought, who moved the bench with offensive changes giving entry to Melendo and Melamed by Morlanes and Embarba, who left between whistles. De Tomás, in a free kick, touched the comeback that Puado did seal. The forward took advantage of a rejection by Cárdenas after a shot by RDT and unleashed the delirium at the RCDE Stadium.

In a broken match context, Lisci brought fresh legs in attack but when she was about to put all the meat on the grill she found Son’s expulsion for a direct red for a slap at Melamed. Eight of extension were added, something that is not unusual for Espanyol against, and almost revives a ‘déjà vu’. Pedrosa forgave the 5-3 on a counterattack and Levante’s immediate response ended with a shot of Clerc that was lost by centimeters. For a few hours, the blue and white team will be equaled on points in the table with Barça, who have two fewer games.