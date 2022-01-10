01/10/2022

Act. At 23:13 CET

Roger Payró

Almost four months later, Espanyol fell to the knee again at the RCDE Stadium. Vicente Moreno’s team paid dearly for its mistakes in the first bars against Elche (1-2), which had not won in parrot territory for 56 years. A doublet of Pere Milla made the mountain very difficult to climb although the goal of From Thomas, in a controversial penalty before the break, made us dream of scratching some points that never came.

ESP

ELC

Spanish

Joan Garcia; Aleix Vidal (Óscar Gil, 58 ‘), Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Embarba (Dimata, 67 ‘), Morlanes, Keidi Bare (Mérida, 85’), Puado (Jofre Carreras, 85 ‘); From Tomás and Loren (Melamed, 58 ‘).

Elche

Edgar Badia; Palacios, Roco, Verdú (Josema, 78 ‘), Mojica; Tete Morente (Josan, 70 ‘), Mascarell, Gumbau, Pere Milla; Lucas Pérez (Piatti, 88 ‘) and Carrillo (Raúl Guti, 89’).

Goals

0-1 M. 6 Pere Milla. 0-2 M. 14 Pere Milla. 1-2 M. 45 + 3 From Tomás.

Referee

Gil Manzano (Extremadura). TA: Bare (22 ‘), Pedrosa (30’), De Tomás (88 ‘), Mérida (91’) / Palacios (36 ‘), Verdú (45 + 1’), Mojica (49 ‘), Gumbau (77 ‘), Pere Milla (83’), Roco (90 ‘).

Incidents

RCDE Stadium. 11,870 spectators.

The truth is that Espanyol blew themselves up in the first quarter of an hour. Moreno’s pupils did not respond well to aerial balls and thus the defeat was forged. Sergi Gómez and Pedrosa were soft At the time of rejecting a rained ball, Tete Morente took out the spyglass and gave the 0-1 to Milla, only at the far post. Aleix Vidal came out once more in the photo, forgetting your brand.

He had not recovered from the first blow that the blue and white box received the second. Mojica hung a ball into the area and Pere Milla headed into the net taking advantage of the bad exit of Joan Garcia. The young goal, debutant in First, did not have his best night. And the bad news for Moreno came in the hours before the duel with the casualties of Diego López and Sergi Darder due to covid-19, although not officially confirmed. Herrera, the other absent, was due to injury.

It took almost half an hour for Espanyol to react, which was the time it took for De Tomás to serve a large delivery to the area that Loren fished to make it 1-2. However, the forward was somewhat ahead of the rear.. The luck that he did not have here appeared in the discount of the first half. Gil Manzano punished with a penalty a blow with the more than rigorous elbow of Verdú on Keidi Bare. RDT, with a strong and dry hit to the left, overtook Edgar Badia.

Optimism was installed in the ‘Temple’, which went from making the sound of the wind to cheering its own with sonorous ‘go for them, oe’. And that the entrance, with 11,870 spectators although conditioned by being Monday, was not one of the best of the year.

The parakeet cast showed another face in the resumption, although it was still Missing Darder’s clairvoyance in the green. The team gained meters by hoarding the people from Elche, which with a certain firmness behind was enough to make Moreno’s men desperate. Those of Francisco – today in the stands by penalty – take a breath with these three points that allows them to get off the descent.