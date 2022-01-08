01/08/2022 at 23:26 CET

A long-suffering comeback with goals from Taremi, Luis Diaz Y Francisco Conceição before him Estoril (2-3) left this Saturday at Port as the sole leader of the Portuguese League, after the setback suffered by Sporting on Friday.

On the seventeenth day of the championship, the “dragons” lead the table with 47 points, compared to 44 for the Verdiblancos, who lost yesterday against Santa Clara.

Estoril came to the game very impaired by covid-19 and even tried to postpone the match, but it was finally played.

Despite this, he surprised Porto and went 2-0 at halftime, with a goal from the Brazilian Arthur Gomes in the 38th and the same, from a penalty, five minutes later, marked by the Portuguese André Frank.

The team of Sergio Conceição, who also had casualties due to injuries -among them the Spanish Ivan Marcano– and national team matches, he managed to react in the second half.

Three minutes after the match resumed, the Iranian Taremi reduced distances and the Colombian Luis Diaz achieved the tie in 84.

Already in the 90, Francisco Conceição, son of the coach, got the comeback with a shot with the left and went to hug his father.

With the defeat, Estoril remains fifth, in positions that give access to the Europa League.

Also this Saturday, Moreirense beat Vizela at home (0-1) with a goal from Raphael Martins, in Sá Pinto’s first game as coach.

Moreirense provisionally left the relegation places and is fifteenth, while Vizela remains twelfth.