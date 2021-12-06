12/06/2021 at 23:11 CET

Rafa Benítez breathes easy. At least for now. The Everton achieved in front of Arsenal the first victory after eight games without a win (2-1). A triumph of character that character and fight. All the elements played against the painting ‘toffee’. The VAR annulled two goals to Richarlison due to undetectable offside and was down on the scoreboard, but came back with a goal from the Brazilian and another goal from Gray.

EVE

ARS

Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Mina (Holdgate, 31 ‘), Keane, Godfrey; Gordon (Iwobi, 87 ‘), Doucouré, Allan, Gray; Townsend (André Gomes, 66 ‘); Richarlison.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney (Tavares, 65 ‘); Thomas Partey, Xhaka; Martinelli (Nketiah, 71 ‘), Odegaard, Saka; Lacazette (Aubameyang, 85 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 45 + 2 Odegaard. 1-1 M. 80 Richarlison. 2-1 M. 90 + 2 Gray.

Referee

Mike Dean. TA: Godfrey (51 ‘) / Xhaka (63’), Odegaard (75 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at Goodison Park corresponding to matchday 15 of the 2021-2022 Premier League.

The spiciness of the first half was concentrated in the five minutes before the break. The collegiate, at the request of the VAR, overruled Richarlison a goal for a millimeter offside. And in the subsequent action, Odegaard he finished off with the inside of the boot a lateral center of Tierney to release the scoreboard. They were the first two shots between the three suits of the match.

In the previous three-quarters of an hour the plan of the Everton. A game played by shoving, without a clear dominator. The most notable were the entries of Godfrey, who played the red in a stomp on the face of Tomiyasu which the referee judged as involuntary.

The ‘toffees’ returned after the holiday determined to tie, vertical and with much more rhythm, and they achieved it through the mediation of Richarlison. But again the VAR disallowed the goal for a minimal offside.

With more heart than brilliance, the Everton cornered the Arsenal and achieved the well-deserved draw in a header from Richarlison, this time legal, after a shot from Gray against the crossbar. Even so, he was able to win the ‘gunner’ box in a shot of Nketiah, with everything going for it, they crashed into the stick.

But it was Gray who, with a shoe to the squad from outside the area, scored the local winning goal in added time. A victory that gives oxygen to a Rafa Benitez that came very questioned to the appointment.