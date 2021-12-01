12/02/2021 at 12:23 CET

Roger Payró

Liverpool won again at Goodison Park five seasons later, where Everton have not beaten their eternal rival since 2010. The Merseyside derby fell in favor of Klopp’s with a resounding 1-4 marked by Salah’s double. Two great individual actions by the Egyptian were the key for the ‘red’ to add another triumph and remain in the fight for the lead along with City and Chelsea.

EVE

LIV

Everton

Pickford; Comena, Godfrey Keane, Digne; Towsend (Delph, 73 ‘), Doucouré, Allan, Gray (Tosun, 85’); Richarlison and Rondón Gordon, (59 ‘).

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 83 ‘), Fabinho, Thiago (Milner, 75’); Salah, Jota (Minamino, 88 ‘) and Mané.

Goals

0-1 M. 9 Henderson. 0-2 M. 19 Salah. 1-2 M. 38 Gray. 1-3 M. 64 Salah. 1-4 M. 79 Jota.

Referee

Paul Tierney. TA: Towsend (16 ‘), Allan (31’), Digne (40 ‘), Gray (44’) / Thiago (39 ‘), Robertson (63’) and Van Dijk (80 ‘).

Incidents

Goodison Park. 39,000 viewers.

They are three days in a row where Liverpool scores four goals. Klopp’s machinery returns to touch perfection and based on goals he embittered the derby to the local parish. A left-footed shot from Henderson at the beginning of the duel began to tip the balance and the captain then assisted Salah, who stood alone in front of Pickford and put it out of reach. The goalkeeper had taken one before and the Egyptian does not miss twice.

Some fans smelled ‘toffee’, that began to parade in the equator of the first half. With the double income, Liverpool went through a moment of slight relaxation and in an isolated action Gray put Everton in the duel. Richarlison leaked it and he, embedded between centrals, beat Alisson from below.

Some who had left returned to their seats, although all they saw was again two goals against their own. Rafa Benítez also ate them, unable to redirect the course of an Everton that has not won since 25 November. This Wednesday, in front of his former team, he did not find the weapons to harm him.

Yes it is harmful Salah. The ‘Pharaoh’ dared to steal a ball from Coleman to launch a career that ended at 1-3. He wanted to die the captain ‘toffee’, who chose a bad day to fail. By the same rule, yes he chose well Jot to make one of his best goals of his career.

Robertson, who already assisted Henderson in the first, saw the Portuguese in the area and he He controlled oriented with his left foot and shot Pickford with the same leg. Something of many carats that completely silenced Goodison Park.