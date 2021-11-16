11/16/2021 at 23:06 CET

The French team, current world champion, closed the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a comfortable 0-2 victory over Finland, in a match in which the French team was enough with the individual quality of Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema to defeat a rival who was playing his last options to access the play-off.

Finland

Hradecky; Uronen (Taylor, 72 ‘), Ivanov, Vaisanen, O’Shaughnessy (Pohjanpalo, 82’), Hamalainen; Nissila (Valakari, 82 ‘), Schuller (Forss, 64’), Kamara; Pukki, Lod.

France

Lloris; Dubois (Pavard, 46 ‘), Koundé (Coman, 57’), Upamecano, Zouma, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot (Veretout, 86 ‘); Griezmann (Guendouzi, 67 ‘), Diaby (Benzema, 57’), Mpabbé.

Goals

0-1 M.66 Benzema. 0-2 M.76 Mbappé.

Referee

M. Guida (Italian). TA: Schuller (9 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Quite the opposite of the French team that traveled to Helsinki with their homework already done after sealing their ticket for the Qatari event last Saturday with a resounding defeat (8-0) over Kazakhstan.

A circumstance that invited Didier Deschamps, that initially left key players like striker Karim Benzema on the bench, to face the meeting with some relaxation.

As confirmed by the little offensive baggage with which the French team closed the first half, in which Only a couple of shots from Moussa Diaby and Antoine Griezmann could be counted.

More surprising was the low ambition of the Finnish team, which despite needing victory to try to access the play-off, was more concerned at all times to contain its rival, as made clear by the five-man defense line with which the match started. contention, than looking for the rival goal.

A gray panorama that changed with the entry in the 57th minute on the pitch of forward Real Madrid Karim Benzema, who on the first ball he touched already tested Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

I don’t need more Benzema, what nine minutes later, in 66, he signed the 0-1, after culminating with a sensational auction one no less outstanding combination with Kylian Mbappé inside the area.

And it is that Benzema does not seem to understand procedures, the same as Mbappé who in minute 76 rounded off the French victory in a counterattack in which the Paris Saint-Germain striker not only showed his speed and power, but also his effectiveness in the shot.

Two individual sparks that were enough for France to defeat a timid Finnish team 0-2, who never gave the impression of believing the possibility of achieving the victory he needed to enter the play-offs.