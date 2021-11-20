11/20/2021 at 23:16 CET

Milan conceded the first defeat of the course against Fiorentina (4-3) in a match where Pioli They made two serious mistakes that ‘gave’ the lead to Naples whatever I do tomorrow. A duel that, of course, cannot serve as an example to face the momentous confrontation against Atlético de Madrid next Wednesday.

TRUST

THOUSAND

Fiorentina

Terracciano; Odriozola, Venuti, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura (Castrovilli, 69 ‘), Torreira, Duncan (Maleh, 93’); Callejón (Nico González, 69 ‘), Vlahovic, Saponara.

Milan

Tatarusanu; Kalulu (Florenzi, 57 ‘), Gabbia, Kjaer, Theo; Tonali (Bennacer, 74 ‘), Kessié; Saelemaekers (Messias, 57 ‘), Brahim (Giroud, 57’), Leao (Krunic, 80 ‘); Ibrahimovic.

Goals

1-0 M.15 Duncan. 2-0 M.46 Saponara. 3-0 M.60 Vlahovic. 3-1 M.62 Ibrahimovic. 3-2 M.67 Ibrahimovic. 4-2 M.86 Vlahovic. 4-3 M.96 Venuti (pp)

Referees

M. Guida. TA: Castrovilli (95 ‘) / Hernández (95’).

Incidents

Game played at the Artemio Franchi.

Milan came out dominating and with better feelings on the green, something that led him to see the door after four minutes. Ibrahimovic had opened the can, but the Swede was annulled for offside. And although the feelings of the ‘rossonero’ team were better, a blunder by Tatarusanu meant the goal ‘viola’. The goalkeeper lost the ball and Duncan, faced with defensive passivity, only had to put his boot to hole out.

The goal stunned Pioli’s men, although they soon recovered and thanks to an electric Leao, they arrived again and again at the local goal. But Saponara shattered the milanista momentum with a great goal. Thread from outside the area that slipped through the entire squad.

And after the break, what seemed like the sentence. Vlahovic won the back of Gabbia and made the third after dodging the goalkeeper. And in this situation, Ibrahimovic emerged to make a double in five minutes and spice it up at the end of the game, although in the final minutes, again Vlahovic took advantage of a serious defensive error to leave the three points in Florence, leaving the 4 to 3 own with no use on the last play.