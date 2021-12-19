12/19/2021 at 17:54 CET

In the Bundesliga, the fight for the championship is a matter of two. Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. But the contest for third and fourth place is more beautiful than ever. And for now, the winner is being Freiburg, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 and will spend Christmas in that privileged position.

FRI

B04

Freiburg

Flekken, Kübler, Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Günter, Haberer (Eggestein, 80 ‘), Höfler, Sallai (Schade, 56’), Grifo (Demirovic, 80 ‘), Jeong Woo-yeong (Schlotterbeck, 91’), Höler.

Bayer Leverkusen

Hrádecký, Frimpong, Kossounou, Tah, Sinkgraven (Bakker, 87 ‘), Andrich, Aránguiz (Palacios, 80’), Wirtz, Demirbay (Sertdemir, 87 ‘), Adli (Paulinho, 76’), Schick (Alario, 76 ‘ ).

Goals

1-0 M.33 Griffin (pen.). 1-1 M.46 Aránguiz. 2-1 M.84 Schade.

Referee

B. Cortus. TA: Schlotterbeck (30 ‘), Holer (86’) / Frimpong (32 ‘), Andrich (39’), Kossounou (82 ‘).

Incidents

Game played at the Europa-Park Stadion.

The game started electric, with a Freiburg looking to get ahead on the scoreboard the sooner the better. Schlotterback tested Hradecky in the first minute, quite a declaration of intent. And shortly after, the same goalkeeper intervened again to avoid Holer’s goal. The locals, who wanted to overtake Leverkusen on the table, were clear dominators of the match and kept coming again and again until they found their reward. When the half hour of shock was reached, the referee awarded a penalty for Frimpong’s hands and Grifo transformed it with a beautiful panenka. But in the last play of the first half, Seoane’s men reacted. At the exit of a corner, Aránguiz found himself with a ball that he sent to the bottom of the meshes with his head.

That goal left Freiburg somewhat stunned, and much less happened in the second half. The game fell asleep and the only occasions that were seen came with long shots. And when everything pointed to a distribution of points, Schade appeared. In a center on the right, the local player was faster than Hradecky and anticipated the goalkeeper, putting the boot to unbalance the balance and give the three points to his team.