10/31/2021

On at 17:38 CET

Tatiana Perez

The most important thing is done and it’s thanks to Stuani. Girona has come out of relegation after beating Fuenlabrada today, in a crazy game that almost gave away (1-2). Kébé has advanced to those of Michel taking advantage of the expulsion of Dago, but, having everything in mind, the rojiblancos have not known how to manage it and have run out of Samu, by direct red, nor Jairo, for double yellow.

IT WAS

GIR

Fuenlabrada

Altube; Iribas (Soldano, 86 ‘), Juanma, Diéguez, Pol Valentín; Pina (Pulido, 78 ‘), Mbia (Dago, 67’); Pedro León, Anderson (Iban Salvador, 78 ‘), Cristóbal; and Zozulya.

Girona

Juan Carlos; Well, Bernardo, Juanpe; Arnau, Terrats, Aleix García (Valery, 9’0), Jairo Izquierdo; Samu Sáiz, Borja García (Darío, 18 ‘) (Kebe, 62’) and Bustos (Stuani, 62 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.80 Kebe. 1-1 M.89: Pedro León. 1-2 M.96: Stuani.

Referee

Gorostegui Fernández (Basque). TA: Pedro León (63 ‘), Iribas (64’), Mbia (66 ‘) and Iban Salvador (83’) / Jairo Izquierdo (2A, 86). TR: Dago (76 ‘) / Samu Sáiz (83’) and Ortolá (93 ‘).

Stadium

Fernando Torres. 1,639 spectators

Consequently, Pedro Leon has tied a penalty. When everything was practically impossible, the Uruguayan appeared to give victory at the last minute. The duel, in addition, has left the injuries of Borja Garcia and Sarmiento, who have had to leave the field of play.

Michel continues to give continuity to the defense of three centrals in search of confirming the improvement of his team. It has only introduced a single change, forced by the sanction of Baena. In its place has entered Terrats. The people from Girona have dominated from the start, but with difficulties for the game to flow. They have come in one against, although the centered of Jairo by Samu it has been too long.

At minute 19, Borja has been injured and had to be replaced by Sarmiento. They have taken advantage of Jose Luis Oltra to test Juan Carlos: the goalkeeper avoided the danger of an Anderson shot without Pedro León being able to catch the rejection and a shot from Pol Valentín that ended with a deflected ball from Anderson.

Girona has also had its options. Although the clearest has not served him at all because Bustos, who had the option to finish only in front of Altube, has thought too much and he has taken the ball from him. Then he has had it Sarmiento, following good driving of Samu, out of.

In the second part, Diéguez has been about to open the can with a head butt that has stopped Juan Carlos and another with the chest after a corner action. Michel has suffered a new setback with another injury. This time it has been Sarmiento who has left the field of play. Already with Stuani, Girona has had another occasion that has diverted Altube. The Uruguayan has wasted two more, remaining alone in front of the goalkeeper and forcing him to show off.

The scenario has changed in 1976 as a result of the expulsion of Dago with a direct red because of a hard tackle to Kébé. The one from Mali has taken advantage of the numerical superiority by advancing the Girona.

When it finally seemed that everything was under control, the expulsion of Samu has complicated things. Even more that of Jairo, giving the tie to Fuenlabrada with a goal from Pedro León from a penalty in the last minute. The luck is that, in the addition, Stuani has come to the rescue as always to give the victory.