11/21/2021 at 23:10 CET

.

A spectacular double signed by the Ghanaian Felix Afena Gyan, 18 years old and in his third official game, this Sunday gave José Mourinho’s Roma a momentous 2-0 victory in the field of Genoa, where he debuted on the bench Andryi Shevchenko two consecutive defeats in the A series.

GEN

ROM

Genoa

Sirigu; Masiello, Vasquez, Sabelli (Ghiglione, 84 ‘); Biraschi (Bianchi, 84 ‘), Badelj (Galdames, 90’), Rovella, Cambiaso; Sturaro (Buksa, 90 ‘); Pandev (Hernani, 63 ‘) and Ekuban.

Rome

Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla (Smalling, 87 ‘), Ibañez; Karsdorp, Pellegrini (Bove, 93 ‘), Veretout, El Shaarawy; Mkhitaryan; Abraham and Shamurodov (Afena-Gyan, 75 ‘).

Referee

Marco Irrati. TA: Cambiaso (32 ‘), Badelj (54’), Sabdelli (78 ‘) / Veretout (40’), Afena-Gyan (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Luigi Ferraris stadium corresponding to matchday 13 of Serie A 2021-2022.

Despite dominating the match and having at least five clear scoring chances, all with the Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the protagonist, Mourinho made a strong decision and threw Afena Gyan instead of spanish Borja Foreman.

And the Portuguese bet paid dividends, well Afena Gyan took his first opportunity to finish off an assist from Mkhitaryan and break the equality under the heavy rain of Marassi.

Ran to hug Mourinho to express their gratitude and the entire Romanist staff accompanied him. It was a key goal to relieve the pressure of a Rome who had two defeats in a row in the A series.

The young Ghanaian became the first player born in 2003 able to score in Serie A and confirmed that the Genoa is one of your favorite rivals. In fact, his first goal as a Romanist came on March 14 precisely against the Genoese team, in a Roma-Genoa sub-8.

And his great night culminated in the 94th minute, when he completed his double with a goal from 25 meters that definitively sentenced Genoa.