11/11/2021 at 20:08 CET

In a match where the public would go to see the goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Alexander Isak, the star of the night was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgia winger scored the two goals with which his team beat Sweden 2-0, leaving the one who arrived as leader to this day very touched in the face of the closing against Spain in La Cartuja.

GEO

SUE

Georgia

Loria; Kakabadze, Kashia, Khocholava; Lobjanidze, Gvilia, Kvekveskiri, Azarov; Tsitaishvili (Davitashvili, 70 ‘), Kvaratskhelia; Okriashvili (Volkovi, 70 ‘).

Sweden

Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Nilsson, Augustinsson; Claesson (Kulusevski, 74 ‘), Olsson, Svanberg (Quaison, 78’), Forsberg; Ibrahimovic, Isak.

Goals

1-0 M. 61 Kvaratskhelia. 2-0 M. 78 Kvaratskhelia.

Referee

Serdar Gözübüyük (The Netherlands). TA: Okriashvili (52 ‘), Azarov (55’) / Nilsson (65 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 9. Adjarabet Arena. 20,000 viewers.

The selection of Janne Andersson arrived on Georgian soil with the very clear premise of not allowing mistakes. The rival had already complicated the first leg match, where they could only beat them by the minimum being at home. Being eliminated, the appointment in Batumi seemed like ‘winnable’. But they could not be more wrong.

Because maybe they were superior in the first half, but Loria’s hands would prevent his goal from falling. Lindelof, Zlatan and Isak tried in a corner action that generated a triple shot on goal. The Georgian goalkeeper did not hesitate in the face of danger. And so, together with the little wisdom of the Swedes, they went to rest without goals.

And it sounded quite strange that the gunpowder of the Milan striker and the great figure of Real Sociedad could not detonate the scoreboard. Unlike a Rubin Kazan winger who appeared to surprise: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian who despaired of ‘La Roja’ when he played against them appeared again. This time, his goal would unleash the madness of the Adjarabet Arena, picking up a rebound after a free kick and defining against Olsen’s insufficient stretch, thus turning the table upside down in the group.

The advantage made Sagnol’s men much more emboldened, who believed themselves superior to the Swedes and began to manage the actions of the party. The French technician got his hands on a couple of modifications. Minutes later, his own would demonstrate superiority.

Faced with a Sweden already very confused by the result and by complicating their way to Qatar, Kvaratskhelia would appear again 10 ‘from the end with an intermission in the area that was unstoppable for the Swedish centrals.

Seeing the departure of Olsen, Kvicha defined left-handed to leave him no chance. The stadium rejoiced, and with it, slowly the flame of Zlatan and company was extinguished. The victory stayed in Batumi and the Swedish hopes are dissipating.