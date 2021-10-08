10/08/2021 at 11:05 PM CEST

Germany, with a goal from Thomas muller In the last minutes, they beat Romania 2-1 on Friday in a game that was more difficult than expected and in which they went to rest behind the scoreboard. Iannis Hagi overtook Romania In the 9th minute, Serge Gnabry drew for Germany at 52 and Thomas Müller scored the Germans’ winning goal in 81.

ALE

RUM

Germany

Ter Stegen; Hofmann (Klostermann, 85 ‘), Süle, Rüdiger, Kehrer; Goretzka, Kimmich; Gnabry, Reus (Havertz, 67 ‘), Sané (Adeyemi, 89’); and Werner (Müller, 67 ‘).

Romania

Nita; Ratiu, Rus, Chiriches, Burca (Manea, 50 ‘), Tosca; Hagi (Maxim, 60 ‘), Stanciu (Albu, 82’), Marin, Mihaila (Ivan, 60 ‘); and Puscas (Mitrita, 82 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 9 Hagi. 1-1 M. 52 Gnabry. 2-1 M. 81 Müller.

Referee

Cuneyt Çakir (Turkey). TA: Kehrer (87 ‘) / Stanciu (41’), Ratiu (59 ‘), Puscas (80’).

Incidents

Volksparkstadion. About 40,000 spectators.

Germany came out with almost the same lineup from their last game, in which they had beaten Armenia, with the only change from Marc André ter Stegen, who was in goal to replace Manuel Nuer, is out due to muscular problems.

Romania opted to defend as a block – at times it had up to nine players in its area – and to look for quick exits to the counterattack in each recovery of the ball. In the first minutes his approach worked. In the 5th a deflected shot from Tosca was the first warning and in the 9th Iannis Hagi opened the scoring with a shot inside the area after tunneling Antonio Rüdiger.

The advantage was not unfair. The Romanian approach worked and Hagi created danger again after Puscas stole a ball from Thilo Kehrer, while Germany seemed not to enter the game and were slow to shoot on goal.

As the minutes passed the Germans seemed to settle and better control the game from recoveries in the opposite half. Getting close to the Romanian goal was difficult for Germany. There were too many legs in the visiting area, but at times he managed to corner Romania and began to generate scoring chances.

The two clearest were a deflected shot from Serge gnabry after a cross by Marco Reus that caused anxiety within the small Romanian area in the 17th minute and a strong shot from Reus that Nita stopped in the 34th center by Niklas Süle. Rüdiger and Gnabry They also tried it with shots from outside the area before the break.

The tie came later, in the 52nd minute, with a satin shot by Gnabry from the half moon and Germany continued to insist and maintain control although at times it suffered from the Romanian counterattacks. The German pressure was great but the occasions were not abundant. It was almost always missed on the last pass.

In the end, on a corner kick by Kimmich from the right came the second German goal. Leon Goretzka prolonged the header ball into the first post and Müller appeared in the second to mark with the right leg.