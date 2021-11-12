11/11/2021 at 22:54 CET

Alba Lopez

With his ticket already stamped for the World Cup in Qatar after his last win against North Macedonia in Skopje, the only incentive was to see if Hansi Flick gave opportunities to the less common against weak Liechtenstein.

Germany

Neuer; Hofmann (Nmecha, 46 ‘), Rüdiger, Kehrer, Gunter; Gündogan (Arnold, 64 ‘), Goretzka (Neuhaus, 46’); Baku, Müller, Sané (Volland, 64 ‘); Reus.

Liechtenstein

B. Buchel; S. Wolfinger (Brandle, 83 ‘), Kaufmann, Malin, Hofer, Goppel; Frommelt, Sele (Buchel, 83 ‘); Frick (F. Wolfinger, 29 ‘) (Meier, 69’), Salanovic (Grunenfelder, 69 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 11 Gündogan, from a penalty. 2-0 M. 20 Kaufmann, own goal. 3-0 M. 22 Sané. 4-0 M. 23 Reus. 5-0 M. 49 Sané. 6-0 M. 77 Müller. 7-0 M. 81 Baku. 8-0 M. 86 Müller. 9-0 M. 89 Goppel, own goal.

Referee

Ivana Martincic (Croatia). TA: Rüdiger (39 ‘). TR: Hofer (9 ‘).

Incidents

Volkswagen Arena. 20,000 viewers.

And, despite the casualties, the former Bayern coach had no mercy, who opted to remove the steamroller. In ten minutes the game was over. And not because of an early win, but because Hofer left Liechtenstein with ten for a criminal entry and that slab already weighed too much for those of the Principality. Gündogan did not fail from eleven meters and from then on it was a breeze for the ‘Mannschaft’.

Between minutes 20 and 23 the Germans tied the tie to the duel with three goals: one at Kauffmann’s own door, and two from Sané and Reus. Goretzka and Gündogan once again formed an orchestra in the center of the field.

After the break, the Flick party continued and the goals continued to fall. Up to five more and of all colors. There were also minutes for the substitute theorists. Germany always comes back. And this one is scary. Eye on Qatar.