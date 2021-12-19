12/19/2021 at 21:17 CET

Getafe appealed to the epic to achieve three gold points and get out of the relegation zone for the first time this course. A solitary goal from Poveda in injury time gave the victory to the azulones, who remove the thorn from the embarrassing elimination of the Cup in Palma. Osasuna, on the other hand, is still immersed in a bad dynamic and there are already nine games that he has added without winning.

GET

OSA

Getafe

Soria, Damián Suárez, Cuenca (Jankto, 73 ‘), Mitrovic, Djené, Olivera, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Aleñá, Sandro (Poveda, 82’) and Enes Unal.

Osasuna

Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal, Unai García, Juan Cruz, Manu Sánchez, Torró, Moncayola, Brasanac (J. Martínez, 83 ‘), Kike Barja (Oier, 83’), Rubén García (Torres, 89 ‘) and Chimy Ávila ( Barbero, 89 ‘).

Referee

Munuera Martínez (Valencian). AT: Sandro (26 ‘), Suárez (45’), Djené (51 ‘) / Chimy Ávila (72’).

Incidents

Match played at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.

The first half was one of those where he had to chew sand. Football was hardly seen at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum and neither team seemed to want to completely control the ball. It is true that it was Getafe, through the mediation of Enes Ünal, the one who tried with more impetus, although no really clear occasion was seen either. For his part, Rubén García was encouraged with a far left foot that David Soria blocked, without too much trouble.

The script changed after the break. The game was revived and proof of this were the two consecutive shots – first by Manu Sánchez and then by Aleñà – that were seen as soon as the second half started. Osasuna improved somewhat and they had two great opportunities to get ahead in the light. First it was Chimy Ávila who sent a ball over the crossbar when he was totally alone within the area. Immediately afterwards, Kike Barja, with everything in his face to score, He meekly finished off Soria’s hands.

The tension was ‘in crescendo’ and the party broke completely. It became a carousel of back and forth and the discount, with Getafe cuddling, Poveda emerged to put the head and send a good center from Damián Suárez to the bottom of the net. The Coliseum went crazy, which sees how the azulones come out of the descent.