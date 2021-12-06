12/06/2021 at 23:11 CET

The interventions of Unai Simon, up to three key players, saved Athletic in a tedious game, which drew 0-0 against Getafe to add a point that its goalkeeper rescued due to the need for the Madrid team to get closer to the rescue posts.

Getafe

Soria; Damián, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Aleñá, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Sandro (Jankto, 87 ‘) and Enes ünal (Jaime Mata, 73’).

Athletic

Unai Simon; De Marcos (Petxarroman, 83 ‘), Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Lekue; Zarraga (Berenguer, 83 ‘), Dani García (Vesga, 88’), Winner, Nico Williams (Morcillo, 88 ‘); Raúl García (Sancet, 74 ‘) and Iñaki Williams.

Referee

Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian). TA: Djené (15 ‘) / Morcillo (94’).

Stadium

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. 9,176 spectators.

The goalkeeper of the Basque team emerged as the silent hero of his team. Without making much noise, in the second half he rescued Athletic, who signed a gray match settled by Unai Simon, which in the end saved a heads up in front of Sandro Ramirez and a shot almost over the line Mathías Olivera. His was the fault of the tie that reigned on the scoreboard.

In need of points, Getafe and Athletic closed the day with the urgency of adding three at a time. For different reasons. Those of the Madrid team, evident: if they won, they were placed at a single point of salvation. On the other side, the team of Marcelino Garcia Toral he needed to savor the victory again outside of San Mamés more than three months later to, incidentally, get a little closer to Europe.

That script produced a thick show. Perhaps out of fear of losing, neither team shook off the pressure and signed a duel that will not be remembered for anything. Especially in the first half, in which clear chances were conspicuous by their absence and midfielder dominated almost every phase of the game.

Neither did the system of Getafe, which, although it has worked for him since Quique Sánchez Flores took office, does not help in the development of the game. For the third consecutive day he repeated the same eleven, with three defenses (Stefan Mitrovic, Djené Dakonam and Jorge Cuenca) and two long sides (Damián Suárez and Mathías Olivera) with which their rivals suffer.

With that spider web, during the initial act alone Nico Williams, headline for the annoyances of Iker Muniain, gave a feeling of danger. The little Williams has self-confidence, speed, dangerous changes of pace and a lot of verticality. And, that, sometimes, they suffered Let me and Damien.

Getafe, meanwhile, found oxygen with Mauro Arambarri, who from time to time found inspiration to make good groundbreaking game changes. With the Uruguayan more or less fit and solid defensively, Quique’s team held up well in the first half, in which only Iñigo Martínez with a free kick and Dani García from afar, had chances for Athletic.

On the other side, Carles alena, also with a long shot, and Jorge Cuenca, with a header from a corner, created some uncertainty in the goal defended by Unai Simón. And that was all for each side, excessively little while waiting for the second half, in which a reactivation was necessary to awaken a match that seemed destined for boredom.

The clash continued along the same lines, but this time the approaches were more dangerous. At least in Getafe, because Athletic never again disturbed David Soria’s goal. The azulón box had up to four occasions that he forgave, especially the last one.

First, he tried Alena with a Vaseline from the edge of the area that Unai Simón saved with a good hand; later, Sandro did not hit with a launch that did not catch enough thread to surprise . goalkeeper; then, fifteen minutes from the end, Sandro missed a very clear heads up against Unai Simón; The last one was enjoyed by Olivera, who, point-blank, met . goalkeeper again.

He was only in charge of rescuing a point for Athletic. His teammates were barely able to cross the Getafe wall, which, for its part, did not take advantage of the few opportunities it enjoyed throughout the game to place only one point from salvation.