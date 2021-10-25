10/25/2021

New defeat of the Getafe in LaLiga, this time by 0-3 against a Celta that he found more prize than he deserved. Two claws in four minutes at the start of the second half and the expulsion for a direct red from Djené shortly after they buried a team completely sunk mentally and footballingly. Mine he scored the third for his private double and to complete a win that was too hurtful for the ‘azulones’.

GET

CEL

Getafe

Soria; Suárez, Djené, Cuenca, Olivera; Arambarri, Florentino, Maksimovic, Timor (Poveda, 60 ‘), Aleñá (Mitrovic, 67’); Sandro (Ünal, 45 ‘).

Celtic

Dituro; Mallo, Aidoo (Araújo, 66 ‘), Murillo, Galán; Beltran; Brais, Denis (Okay, 80 ‘), Nolito (Galhardo, 71’); Mina (Álvarez, 80 ‘), Aspas (Cervi, 72’).

Goals

0-1 M.55 Mine. 0-2 M.58 Blades. 0-3 M.73 Mine.

Referee

Martínez Munuera. TA: Suárez (80 ‘) / Aidoo (42’), Murillo (83 ‘). TR: Djené (63 ‘).

Incidents

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (7,600 spectators).

Neither Getafe neither Celtic they are in their prime. That is a reality. Just as it is a reality that the situation of the Madrilenians was much more worrying before the game than that of the Galicians, and that was noticeable at the beginning of the match. The locals started with more force, more by push than by head, looking for the first victory of the season.

But this Getafe it has many deficiencies in attack. And also in defense. Quique Sánchez Flores populated the center of the field, fortified with five midfielders, but that took away all the ability to go deep and overflow. Only Sandro I was going into space, but very isolated above. The Celtic, also needy, did not risk in a first half in which few things happened.

Quite the opposite than after the break. If he Getafe he was hoping to go on the attack, with the urgent need to add the first three points, in just four minutes everything went to the bottom. First Mine, completely alone in a corner kick, and then Aspas, also completely alone to finish off a cross from Brais, they sank the spirits of the ‘azulones’.

And as if that were not enough, minutes later Martinez Munuera expelled for direct red to Let me after reviewing it on the monitor at the request of the VAR. Stomp on Mine after a clearance. All uphill for the locals, who shot with pride not to end the game with a landslide but saw how precisely the youth squad of the Celtic scored his double after a magnificent heel assist from Galhardo.