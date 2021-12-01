12/01/2021

On at 22:01 CET

.

Mallorca qualified for the next round of the Copa del Rey by beating Segoviana, although it was not until extra time that they managed to get ahead on the scoreboard and sign their pass thanks to the success of Ángel Rodríguez.

Gimástica Segoviana

Lombo, Adrián, Javi Marcos, Mansour (Rui 75 ‘), Rahim, Manu, Cidoncha (Nogueira 75’), De la Mata, Szymanowski (Rafa Llorente 62 ‘), Nanclares (Conde 101’) and Adeva (Borao 81 ‘) .

Majorca

Greif, Sastre, Sedlar, Gayá, Oliván, Battaglia, Febas, Sánchez (Dani Rodríguez 61 ‘), Llabrés (Mboula 61’), Fer Niño (Kang In Lee 90 ‘) and Abdón Prats (Ángel 61’).

Goals

0-1 M.94 Angel; 0-2 M.105 Angel.

Referee

Alberola Rojas (Castilian-La Mancha). TA: Szymanowski (57 ‘), Lucero (60’), Abdel (73 ‘), Seck (76’), De la Mata (98 ‘) / Greif (35’), Ángel (96 ‘), Sastre (98’ ). TR: Nogueira (97 ‘) / De Galarreta (97’).

Incidents

Municipal Stadium La Albuera

Thinking about next Saturday’s league game against Atlético de Madrid, Luis García had an eleven with many unusual players, but in which the presence of Fer Niño and Abdón Prats offered, in principle, good offensive solutions.

But the reality was very different for Mallorca, because on very few occasions during the first half the ball was able to reach the Mallorcan forwards in good condition.

What’s more, the visiting team she spent many minutes giving possession of the ball to a Gimnástica Segoviana who handled it with discretion, although without depth.

After halfway through the first half, the vermilion team took a step forward, with Battaglia and Abdón Prats enjoying two good chances to make it 0-1 shortly before the big scare for Mallorca arrived, since in a ball filtered by local Manu towards Alexander Szymanowski, who was clearly knocked down by goalkeeper Greif, making it easy for Arberola Rojas to mark the penalty spot.

Szymanowski was in charge of throwing from eleven meters, but his ‘Panenka’ was read perfectly by Greif, which stopped its launch. Szyma himself narrowly missed a center from the right wing, closing with 0-0 a first half in which Mallorca was no better than a Second RFEF team.

The visiting team improved their performance in the first minutes of the restart, and Gayá had the goal in his head, but his shot went high. Mallorca’s occasion became a mirage of what the second half was, although the entry of Mboula, Ángel and Dani Rodríguez gave Luis García’s men more possession. In the clearest opportunity to sentence the tie, Mboula ran into goalkeeper Lombo.

Once again, the Segoviana had the clearest chances in the final stretch of the game, with a shot from Nogueira that narrowly went wide, and a header from Rafa Llorente that crashed into the crossbar, closing regulation time with 0- 0 on the scoreboard.

It had to be Ángel Rodríguez who, in the fourth minute of extra time, took advantage of a perfect delivery from Ruiz de Galarreta to score the 0-1. Shortly after, a hitch between Nogueira and Ruiz de Galarreta himself ended the two players in the locker room early and Ángel, in the last play of the first part of extra time, sentenced the game with the second goal.