12/18/2021 at 00:04 CET

Carles rosell

He did not lack a bit of suffering. 90 minutes go a long way, also for Girona to wobble. But the both of William, in the first bars of the second half, and the consequent reaction of Burgos, were not enough.

GIR

BUR

Girona

Juan Carlos; Arnau Martínez (Jordi Calavera, 87´), Juanpe, Bernardo, Santi Bueno, Valery (Jairo, 81´); Aleix García (Artero, 87´), Pol Lozano, Álex Baena (Ibrahima Kebe, 74´); Stuani, Samu Sáiz (Nahuel Bustos, 81´)

Burgos

Expensive; Álvaro Rodríguez, Grego Sierra, Córdoba, Matos; Raúl Navarro, Andy, Elgezabal (Guillermo, 46´), Riki (Róber Alarcón, 87´); Ernesto (Claudio Medina, 70´), Pablo Valcarce.

Goals

1-0, M. 19: Juanpe; 2-0, M. 39: Stuani; 2-1, M. 58: Guillermo; 3-1, M. 76: Stuani.

Referee

Saúl Ais Reig (Valencian). AT: Juanpe (29 ‘), Raúl Navarro (50’), Aleix Garcia (84 ‘).

This team, that of MichelIt has nothing to do with the one of the first days. Like and like. It is solvent, forceful. He already links four victories in Montilivi. The last one, last night before more than 4,000 spectators. He closed the year and the first round with 31 points, one more than the last year. And in addition, it rises to playoff positions, waiting to see what happens this day.

Excellent first time. With hardly any cracks. Some notice from Burgos, but isolated. In the other goal, a few could fall. They were two. The first, with a head of Juanpe, who put the ball out of reach of Expensive.

The second, of Stuani, recipient of a book assistance from Baena. And they were no more because Caro appeared a couple of times and because the crossbar prevented both Samu.

The entrance of William revolutionized the party. He scored 2-1 and the scales balanced. until Stuani wanted. The Uruguayan is sweet. When his team needed him most, he signed the sentence with a quarter of an hour from the end. This time the gift came from Arnau’s feet. The fourth could fall, but Caro, doubly, rejected the Uruguayan’s head and the subsequent auction, with everything in favor, of a Busts that was not successful.